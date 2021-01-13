New York Mets
McWilliams Selected to MLB Rookie Program
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 36m
Sam McWilliams discusses being selected for the 2021 Rookie Program. The Rookie Program is designed to help minor league players prepare for their life chang...
New York Mets hire former MLB hurler as rookie league pitching coordinator
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 10m
The New York Mets keep bringing well-prepared people to take over critical positions in the organizations. Even when they aren't signing or trading for players, they manage to find ways to improve the club. In another attempt to fortify its research,
Scouts Impressed With Corey Kluber’s Stuff During Showcase
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 11m
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, about 25 teams went to watch veteran right-handed pitcher Corey Kluber throw on Wednesday, with the Mets reportedly one of those teams.Passan says that Kluber
Source: Mets in 'wait-and-see' mode as MLB opts to not require negative test, vaccine for fans in 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 19m
If fans are going to be permitted into ballparks during Major League Baseball's 2021 season, they won't be mandated by the league to do much.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Mets face ‘strong market’ for Corey Kluber after impressive throwing session - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 30m
Two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber threw in front of representatives from two dozen teams Wednesday in Florida.
Mets: Carlos Carrasco brings more to the clubhouse besides pitching
by: Bernie Kastner — Fansided: Rising Apple 44m
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco brings more to the club than just his pitching. The New York Mets continue to seek and land quality players this offs...
If Red Sox trade Andrew Benintendi, where could he land and what would Boston get in return? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Jan 13, 2021 at 11:57 am ET8 min read — CBS Sports 54m
Benintendi is on the trade block and rumor has it a deal could happen soon
Mets are still engaged with George Springer 'in a loose sense,' Sandy Alderson says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber January 13, 2021 11:31 AM — Newsday 1h
Sandy Alderson said the Mets are still "in a loose sense" talking with free agent centerfielder George Springer about coming to Citi Field. Speaking on Jon Heyman’s "Big Time Baseball Podcast" on Tues
