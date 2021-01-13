New York Mets
Ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez stole millions from former brother-in-law, exploited Hurricane Ike for profit, lawsuit says - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Alex Rodriguez's former brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis, paints the ex-New York Yankees slugger as a backstabber who cut him out of business deals after his alleged infidelities.
MLB Now on Francisco Lindor | 01/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
The MLB Now crew debates if Francisco Lindor is the best shortstop in the game right now
Solution to Mets’ outfield puzzle being held hostage by DH fight: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 26m
The Mets have steadily addressed their checklist this offseason even while paralysis has overtaken most other clubs. They wanted to fortify the rotation, bullpen and catching while improving depth
Alderson: Dom’s Not Going Anywhere
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
Mets team president Sandy Alderson was the featured guest on the Big Time Baseball Podcast with Jon Heyman recently, and covered a wide variety of topics including the current situation with free
Source: Mets in 'wait-and-see' mode as MLB opts to not require negative test, vaccine for fans in 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
If fans are going to be permitted into ballparks during Major League Baseball's 2021 season, they won't be mandated by the league to do much.
New York Mets hire former MLB hurler as rookie league pitching coordinator
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
The New York Mets keep bringing well-prepared people to take over critical positions in the organizations. Even when they aren't signing or trading for players, they manage to find ways to improve the club. In another attempt to fortify its research,
McWilliams Selected to MLB Rookie Program
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
Sam McWilliams discusses being selected for the 2021 Rookie Program. The Rookie Program is designed to help minor league players prepare for their life chang...
Mets: Carlos Carrasco brings more to the clubhouse besides pitching
by: Bernie Kastner — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco brings more to the club than just his pitching. The New York Mets continue to seek and land quality players this offs...
https://t.co/xeBcHHtXoJ In the column I point out difficulties in #Mets obtaining a CF without a DH becuase then it is Nimmo to LF, Smith or Alonso to 1b with the other to the bench, trade market or in Alonso’s case he has minor league options. Not ideal use of manpowerBeat Writer / Columnist
Yankees, Mets scout 'healthy' Corey Kluber as they seek rotation help https://t.co/qC5iM437kBBlogger / Podcaster
https://t.co/xeBcHHtXoJ The #Mets have done more than any team this offseason. Here is the next transaction they need: Players Association/MLB — Announced the designated hitter for the National League in 2021.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tonight, we break down the latest with the Mets offseason on Mets Hot Stove! 📺: SNY ⏰: 6:30 p.m. ➡️ @GEICOTV / Radio Network
IT'S TRUE. New color of this classic is on deck. #MetsFansHaveMoreFunSuper Fan
RT @DrBlockHed: @OmarMinayaFan @matthewcerrone @tobyhyde @brianerni @VinnyCartiglia Back when MetsBlog was really just MetsBlog. Easily the best read for meBlogger / Podcaster
