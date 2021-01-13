Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Corey Kluber Showcased for Teams.

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

The Mets and 24 other teams watched Kluber hold his showcase. Kluber has just pitched 36.2 innings over the last two seasons. Before those 2 seasons, he pitched over 200 innings per year from 2014-…

Mets Junkies
Cost of Luxury: The Tax & Reasoning.

by: Greg Risorto Mets Junkies 3m

So, the Mets have about 24 million dollars or so left to spend this year before reaching the Luxury Tax threshold and it’s already known that Cohen doesn’t want to go over it (at least …

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - 1B - Bobby Seymour

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 17m

  Bobby Seymour   1B           6-4           240           Wake Forest     2020 Wake Forest stat line - 18-G, 67-AB, .284, 1-HR ...

Mets Merized
Martino: Mets Interested In Outfielder Albert Almora

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 35m

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are showing interest in former Cubs' center fielder Albert Almora.Almora, 26, boasts a career slash line of .271/.309/.398, with a WAR of 2.0 since 2

Mike's Mets
The Mets Can Still Use Starting Pitching

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

Now that Carlos Carrasco has joined Francisco Lindor on the Mets , the team has a top 3 in their rotation to match up with anyone in basebal...

New York Post
Yankees, Mets scout ‘healthy’ Corey Kluber as they seek rotation help

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2h

The Yankees’ and Mets’ search for pitching includes scouting Corey Kluber, who had a showcase on Wednesday as he looks to rebound from two-injury-riddled seasons. The Yankees’ interest is not

Film Room
MLB Now on Francisco Lindor | 01/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

The MLB Now crew debates if Francisco Lindor is the best shortstop in the game right now

Metro News
Source: Mets in 'wait-and-see' mode as MLB opts to not require negative test, vaccine for fans in 2021 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 4h

If fans are going to be permitted into ballparks during Major League Baseball's 2021 season, they won't be mandated by the league to do much. 

nj.com
Ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez stole millions from former brother-in-law, exploited Hurricane Ike for profit, lawsuit says - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 4h

Alex Rodriguez's former brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis, paints the ex-New York Yankees slugger as a backstabber who cut him out of business deals after his alleged infidelities.

