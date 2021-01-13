New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Martino: Mets Interested In Outfielder Albert Almora
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 35m
According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets are showing interest in former Cubs' center fielder Albert Almora.Almora, 26, boasts a career slash line of .271/.309/.398, with a WAR of 2.0 since 2
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Cost of Luxury: The Tax & Reasoning.
by: Greg Risorto — Mets Junkies 3m
So, the Mets have about 24 million dollars or so left to spend this year before reaching the Luxury Tax threshold and it’s already known that Cohen doesn’t want to go over it (at least …
Scouting Report - 1B - Bobby Seymour
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 18m
Bobby Seymour 1B 6-4 240 Wake Forest 2020 Wake Forest stat line - 18-G, 67-AB, .284, 1-HR ...
The Mets Can Still Use Starting Pitching
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
Now that Carlos Carrasco has joined Francisco Lindor on the Mets , the team has a top 3 in their rotation to match up with anyone in basebal...
Yankees, Mets scout ‘healthy’ Corey Kluber as they seek rotation help
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2h
The Yankees’ and Mets’ search for pitching includes scouting Corey Kluber, who had a showcase on Wednesday as he looks to rebound from two-injury-riddled seasons. The Yankees’ interest is not
MLB Now on Francisco Lindor | 01/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
The MLB Now crew debates if Francisco Lindor is the best shortstop in the game right now
Source: Mets in 'wait-and-see' mode as MLB opts to not require negative test, vaccine for fans in 2021 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 4h
If fans are going to be permitted into ballparks during Major League Baseball's 2021 season, they won't be mandated by the league to do much.
Ex-Yankee Alex Rodriguez stole millions from former brother-in-law, exploited Hurricane Ike for profit, lawsuit says - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
Alex Rodriguez's former brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis, paints the ex-New York Yankees slugger as a backstabber who cut him out of business deals after his alleged infidelities.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Former CY Young to Queens? – @CorneHogeveen #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #LGM #MLBNHotStove #MLB #Mets https://t.co/APpunPd1APBlog / Website
-
"If Lindor leaves for another team after this season, New York will still consider its recent trade with Cleveland worthwhile" What are the Mets thinking in a potential Francisco Lindor extension? (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/OzlRRmDsoMTV / Radio Network
-
Here’s what the Mets are thinking regarding a Francisco Lindor extension. https://t.co/oxWRYKozoaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Another backup CF option I wonder if the #Mets would look into is Delino DeShields. Plus defense in CF (+29 OAA since '17) along with great speed on the basepaths (90th percentile sprint speed in 2020, 97th percentile in 2019). Not much there offensively, but plus w/ speed & D.Free agent Albert Almora is among the center field options that Mets have looked at.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @chrismcshane: When you get impeached twice in the same termBlogger / Podcaster
-
When you get impeached twice in the same termBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets