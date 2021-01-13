New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Scouting Report - RHP - Richard Fitts
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 30m
Richard Fitts RHP Auburn 2020 Auburn stat line - 6-G, 1-start, 1-0, 2.77, 13-IP, 16-K 1-5-21 - Baseball America's Mock...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Top 10 CF Right Now: Nimmo | 01/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Brandon Nimmo places fifth on MLB Network's list of the Top 10 Center Fielders Right Now
Is a Lindor extension crucial for this to be a good trade by the Mets? | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 43m
On Mets Hot Stove, Andy Martino discusses where the Mets mindset is on a Francisco Lindor extension. Plus, Anthony Recker and Jim Duquette determine whether ...
Francisco Lindor Rumors: Mets to View Trade as Success Even Without New Contract
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 3h
Francisco Lindor might only last one season with the New York Mets . But even if that's the case, the team would consider the trade for his services worthwhile...
Mets blockbuster prompts new questions
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
Friday is the deadline for teams to exchange salary figures with their players who are eligible for salary arbitration, making it the day in which most with less than three years of service time agree to new contract terms. Perhaps more important...
Exclusive Interview with Francisco Lindor
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
Marysol Castro sits down with Francisco Lindor to learn more about the newest New York Met. Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, ...
George Springer or Jackie Bradley Jr? Who Should Be in CF? (Video)
by: frankdcaggino — Mets Junkies 4h
Post by @TOakaTDot.
Mets Have Looked At Albert Almora
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
Free agent Albert Almora Jr. is among the available center fielders on the Mets' radar. The club has "looked at" …
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @nymfan97: Will Thor be in Flushing beyond 2021? If so, what's the price? I looked at Noah Syndergaard's career numbers and examined some recent big-ticket pitcher contracts in my latest article for @RisingAppleBlog. @IBWAA #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/qcQ2SaJnx3Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RayAmico: @RisingAppleBlog Mets extensions: I think the talks most likely start for both Conforto and Thor with 5/100 mill, as a ballpark/start and I think they are both worth extending.. as you see, I don’t think the luxury tax line will be maintained..Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @chelseabrooke: My debut for @RisingAppleBlog is live! I ask the age old question: Are the Mets actually cursed or do they have a history of bad luck? https://t.co/PgRVaoY8QNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmo (@You_Found_Nimmo) comes in at #5 on @MLBNetwork’s “The Shredder’s” Top 10 Center Fielders list! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
Brandon Nimmo (@You_Found_Nimmo) comes in at No. 5 on @MLBNetwork ‘The Shredder’s Top 10’ Centerfielder’s List! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets