It’s an interesting move. José Martínez is a lot like JD Davis in that he is a right handed bat that specializes against left handed pitching, and he struggles defensively. .915 career ops vs LHP, plays 1B and RF at a below average level. #Mets

The Mets have signed 1B/DH/OF Jose Martinez, and the official announcement is coming shortly. He had a rough 2020 with TB and the Cubs, but there's a lot to like from his Cardinals tenure, especially if the universal DH returns.