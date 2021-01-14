New York Mets
Nimmo Ranked on MLB Network's "Top 10 Center Fielders Right Now!"
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
BRANDON NIMMO RANKED 5 TH ON MLB NETWORK’S COUNTDOWN TOP 10 CENTER FIELDERS RIGHT NOW! Carlos Beltrán Featured on Top 10 Center Fielde...
MLB rumors: Mets make another addition; Red Sox, Phillies among Marcus Semien suitors - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 14, 2021 at 3:01 pm ET3 min read — CBS Sports 1m
Let's take a look at Thursday's hot stove nuggets
Mets sign Martinez
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 7m
First baseman Jose Martinez and the New York Mets have agreed to a deal. The right handed slugger will earn $1M if he makes the Major League squad and could potentially earn another $500k in incent…
Heyman: Mets Heavily Involved With Hand, Wilson Is Secondary Option
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 46m
According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are "heavily involved" with free agent Brad Hand. He also noted that if the Mets were to miss out on Hand, a reunion with Justin Wilson is a s
Will fans be allowed at Mets home games? Unclear
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
A source with knowledge of the New York Mets’ front office told Schneps Media that the team is in a “wait-and-see” mode, adding that they are gathering information from MLB, state and local officials before coming to a decision on whether or not...
Interest in Albert Almora suggests Mets looking at bigger picture rather than George Springer | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., per SNY's Andy Martino, which provides a sliver of insight into
Carlos Carrasco is so much more than just a really good pitcher
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The 33-year-old righty is highly involved in the community and has been recognized for his efforts.
George Springer Would Be Mets Best Outfielder
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
Organizations and fan bases have is they become very attached to their players. It’s understandable as teams have invested so much in a player, and a result, they’re invested in that pl…
looks like some of the veteran Triple-A depth Sandy was talking aboutBeat Writer / Columnist
My first “how do I watch a New York sporting event in Miami?” panic attack has officially set in and I’ll tell ya what, there’s a chance it literally kills me.Misc
-
Can confirm Mets are signing Jose Martinez. Good RH bat, not a defender, was bad in 2020.Beat Writer / Columnist
The Jose Martinez move is a no brainer. $1M if he makes the team $225K if he’s in AAA Historically has crushed left handed pitching. #MetsMinors
It’s an interesting move. José Martínez is a lot like JD Davis in that he is a right handed bat that specializes against left handed pitching, and he struggles defensively. .915 career ops vs LHP, plays 1B and RF at a below average level. #MetsThe Mets have signed 1B/DH/OF Jose Martinez, and the official announcement is coming shortly. He had a rough 2020 with TB and the Cubs, but there's a lot to like from his Cardinals tenure, especially if the universal DH returns.Blogger / Podcaster
Low risk, high reward. Could be a very solid righty bat off the bench.The Mets have signed 1B/OF Jose Martinez to a split contract, a source confirms. He gets $1 million if on the major league roster.TV / Radio Personality
