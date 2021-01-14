Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
BetOnline Gives Mets 9/5 Odds To Win NL East

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 1h

According to BetOnline.ag, the Mets have the second best odds to win the National League East at 9/5, behind only the Atlanta Braves. The Braves come in at 3/2 favorites, with the rest of the divi

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets make another addition; Red Sox, Phillies among Marcus Semien suitors - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 14, 2021 at 3:01 pm ET3 min read CBS Sports 2m

Let's take a look at Thursday's hot stove nuggets

Mets Junkies
Mets sign Martinez

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 7m

First baseman Jose Martinez and the New York Mets have agreed to a deal. The right handed slugger will earn $1M if he makes the Major League squad and could potentially earn another $500k in incent…

Mets Merized
Heyman: Mets Heavily Involved With Hand, Wilson Is Secondary Option

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 47m

According to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are "heavily involved" with free agent Brad Hand. He also noted that if the Mets were to miss out on Hand, a reunion with Justin Wilson is a s

The Mets Police
Will fans be allowed at Mets home games? Unclear

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

A source with knowledge of the New York Mets’ front office told Schneps Media that the team is in a “wait-and-see” mode, adding that they are gathering information from MLB, state and local officials before coming to a decision on whether or not...

Metro News
Interest in Albert Almora suggests Mets looking at bigger picture rather than George Springer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

The New York Mets are reportedly interested in free-agent center fielder Albert Almora Jr., per SNY's Andy Martino, which provides a sliver of insight into

Amazin' Avenue
Carlos Carrasco is so much more than just a really good pitcher

by: Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The 33-year-old righty is highly involved in the community and has been recognized for his efforts.

Mack's Mets

Nimmo Ranked on MLB Network's "Top 10 Center Fielders Right Now!"

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  BRANDON NIMMO RANKED 5 TH  ON MLB NETWORK’S COUNTDOWN TOP 10 CENTER FIELDERS RIGHT NOW!   Carlos Beltrán Featured on  Top 10 Center Fielde...

Mets Daddy

George Springer Would Be Mets Best Outfielder

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Organizations and fan bases have is they become very attached to their players. It’s understandable as teams have invested so much in a player, and a result, they’re invested in that pl…

    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 2m
    looks like some of the veteran Triple-A depth Sandy was talking about
    Bob Nightengale
    The #Mets sign 1B/OF/DH Jose Martinez to a split contract paying him $1 million with $500,000 in potential incentives if he's on their big-league team. He played for the #Rays and #Cubs last year after beginning his career with the #STLCards.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Alyssa Rose @AlyssaRose 2m
    My first “how do I watch a New York sporting event in Miami?” panic attack has officially set in and I’ll tell ya what, there’s a chance it literally kills me.
    Misc
    Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber 5m
    Can confirm Mets are signing Jose Martinez. Good RH bat, not a defender, was bad in 2020.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 5m
    The Jose Martinez move is a no brainer. $1M if he makes the team $225K if he’s in AAA Historically has crushed left handed pitching. #Mets
    Minors
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 6m
    It’s an interesting move. José Martínez is a lot like JD Davis in that he is a right handed bat that specializes against left handed pitching, and he struggles defensively. .915 career ops vs LHP, plays 1B and RF at a below average level. #Mets
    Justin Toscano
    The Mets have signed 1B/DH/OF Jose Martinez, and the official announcement is coming shortly. He had a rough 2020 with TB and the Cubs, but there's a lot to like from his Cardinals tenure, especially if the universal DH returns.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 7m
    Low risk, high reward. Could be a very solid righty bat off the bench.
    Mike Puma
    The Mets have signed 1B/OF Jose Martinez to a split contract, a source confirms. He gets $1 million if on the major league roster.
    TV / Radio Personality
