New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jose Martinez signing adds righthanded bat to Mets bench | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber January 14, 2021 3:41 PM — Newsday 2h
The Mets added some depth on Thursday, signing first baseman/outfielder Jose Martinez to a one-year contract. The contract will be worth $1 million with $500,000 in added incentives if Martinez makes
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MetsJunkies Predictions: Jeff McNeil
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 23m
Time to move on with our MetsJunkies Predictions. We are moving over to the (expected) 2020 second baseman: Jeff “Squirrel” McNeil. Corne Hogeveen: Jeff McNeil has been a hitting machin…
New York Mets sign Jose Martinez to a split contract
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 39m
The New York Mets continue their string of free agent signings and acquisitions with an eye towards the 2021 season. They have been, together with the San Diego Padres, the most active club in an otherwise slow offseason. On Thursday afternoon, Bob...
Scouting Report - 1B - T.J. Collett
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 50m
T.J. Collett 1B 6-1 220 Kentucky 2020 Kentucky stat line - 17-G, 69-AB, .290/.351/.580, 5-HR 1-5-21 - PG - College P...
Mets reach one-year deal with Jose Martinez
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 55m
The Mets agreed Thursday to a one-year contract with first baseman and outfielder Jose Martinez.
Mets sign slugger Jose Martinez to one-year deal
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Signing Martinez may be a mere blip on the radar for fans, but he could provide the Mets with some needed defensive depth and coverage.
Mets sign Jose Martinez to $1 million split contract
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
The Mets’ search for low-risk, potential high-upside depth brought them to completing a deal with Jose Martinez on Thursday. Martinez, a veteran 1B/OF who spent last season with the Cubs and Rays,
Mets sign Jose Martinez
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The right-handed slugger signed a split-contract.
QBC 2021: State Of The Mets Is Back!
by: Mark Healey — Gotham Baseball 2h
On Jan. 13, the folks who run the Queens Baseball Convention announced that on Feb. 6, 2021, there will indeed be a QBC: We had to postpone Queens Baseball Convention 2020 twice last year. We weren…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: I've always been a huge fan of blue, orange, or Shea-style color tiered seats at Citi Field. The goal is to make the whole aesthetic look as "Mets" as possible. https://t.co/OKiY7J505OBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good move for the #Phillies. They need all the bullpen help they can get.Per source Archie Bradley is signing with the PhilliesBlogger / Podcaster
-
🍎 Carlos Carrasco will turn 34 in March, but if you understand the way he pitches, you will quickly learn age shouldn’t keep him from being a solid starter for years to come More: https://t.co/sJqz0xef6zBlog / Website
-
I think all blue seats would be cool. Not sure how I feel about blue AND orange.One potential change to Citi Field - a nod to Shea Stadium. How would this look? 🔥🔥 https://t.co/F9cm5GBRWnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Sign me up for this!One potential change to Citi Field - a nod to Shea Stadium. How would this look? 🔥🔥 https://t.co/F9cm5GBRWnBlog / Website
-
You got to love baseball free agency where the signings happen late and you don’t even know what teams these players are signing with. 😂Report: Bradley close to deal with unknown team https://t.co/I41tk8JjTLBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets