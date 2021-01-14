Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
58435981_thumbnail

Mets sign slugger Jose Martinez to one-year deal

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 1h

Signing Martinez may be a mere blip on the radar for fans, but he could provide the Mets with some needed defensive depth and coverage.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Junkies
58437076_thumbnail

MetsJunkies Predictions: Jeff McNeil

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 25m

Time to move on with our MetsJunkies Predictions. We are moving over to the (expected) 2020 second baseman: Jeff “Squirrel” McNeil. Corne Hogeveen: Jeff McNeil has been a hitting machin…

Empire Sports Media
53487096_thumbnail

New York Mets sign Jose Martinez to a split contract

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 40m

The New York Mets continue their string of free agent signings and acquisitions with an eye towards the 2021 season. They have been, together with the San Diego Padres, the most active club in an otherwise slow offseason. On Thursday afternoon, Bob...

Mack's Mets
58436322_thumbnail

Scouting Report - 1B - T.J. Collett

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 52m

  T.J. Collett   1B 6-1 220 Kentucky     2020 Kentucky stat line - 17-G, 69-AB, .290/.351/.580, 5-HR     1-5-21 - PG - College P...

ESPN NY Mets Blog
39604744_thumbnail

Mets reach one-year deal with Jose Martinez

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 57m

The Mets agreed Thursday to a one-year contract with first baseman and outfielder Jose Martinez.

New York Post
58435584_thumbnail

Mets sign Jose Martinez to $1 million split contract

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

The Mets’ search for low-risk, potential high-upside depth brought them to completing a deal with Jose Martinez on Thursday. Martinez, a veteran 1B/OF who spent last season with the Cubs and Rays,

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Amazin' Avenue
58435232_thumbnail

Mets sign Jose Martinez

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The right-handed slugger signed a split-contract.

Gotham Baseball
58435071_thumbnail

QBC 2021: State Of The Mets Is Back!

by: Mark Healey Gotham Baseball 2h

On Jan. 13, the folks who run the Queens Baseball Convention announced that on Feb. 6, 2021, there will indeed be a QBC: We had to postpone Queens Baseball Convention 2020 twice last year. We weren…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets