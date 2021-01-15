Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mantle Rookie Fetches A Record $5.2 Million

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 1h

You may want to dig out that old shoebox full of baseball cards hiding in your closets and basements.According to auction house PWCC Marketplace, a very rare mint-condition Mickey Mantle baseb

Mets Junkies
Mets Close to Signing Brad Hand. Update: Its not close yet

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 5m

The Mets are close in their search of a lefty as Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the Mets are close to signing Brad Hand. If the deal is done, it will likely be for 2 years. Hand was terrific in 2020 pi…

Mets Daddy

Jose Martinez Was Not Signed To DH

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 7m

The New York Mets made a bit of a surprise signing when they agreed to terms with Jose Martinez on a one year split contract. With the signing of Martinez, it led many to wonder why the Mets signed…

Amazin' Avenue
Mets close to deal with Brad Hand

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 14m

The team continues to improve.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Sources: Mets, 1B Smith reach $2.55M contract

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 30m

Coming off career highs in batting average and RBIs during the shortened 2020 season, first baseman Dominic Smith has agreed to a one-year, $2.55 million agreement with the Mets to avoid arbitration, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Mets Merized
Mets 2021 Arbitration Tracker

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 34m

The Mets entered the offseason with 13 arbitration eligible players, the second most in the majors. The deadline to settle with players to avoid arbitration is on Friday on 1 p.m. ET.MLB Trade

Rising Apple

NY Mets all-time one hit wonder bench squad of the 2000s

by: Justin Sarachik Fansided: Rising Apple 54m

The New York Mets almost every season seem to have a bench player or pitcher that comes in out of nowhere and rakes at the plate or surprises on the mound....

Mets Briefing

A former Met joins our team!

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 55m

Plus arbitration numbers are due today

SNY Mets

Jerry Blevins has his "official" introductory news conference on BNNY | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco each had their introductory news conferences this week. So the guys on BNNY have some fun with former colleague and curr...

  • profile photo
    Amazin' Avenue @AmazinAvenue 4m
    You do not, under any circumstances, gotta Hand it to Ken
    Ken Rosenthal
    Correction: Mets engaged on Hand and in discussions, but two other sources say my initial report is inaccurate and the two sides are not close to a deal at this time. Mets have been interested in Hand since Indians declined his option.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jomboy @Jomboy_ 4m
    Mets fans reading @Ken_Rosenthal's reports on Brad Hand
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Marcus Stroman @STR0 4m
    I been in the crib with the phones off, I been at the house taking no calls...I done hit the stride got my **** goin'!
    Player
  • profile photo
    D.J. Short @djshort 5m
    As far as the Mets are concerned, it’s Hand’s Off for now
    Ken Rosenthal
    Correction: Mets engaged on Hand and in discussions, but two other sources say my initial report is inaccurate and the two sides are not close to a deal at this time. Mets have been interested in Hand since Indians declined his option.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Rotoworld Baseball @Rotoworld_BB 5m
    Update: Mets, Hand not close to deal after all https://t.co/29XJH2QyXi
    Blog / Website
  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 5m
    Pineda did sign with the A’s. Deal is for something less than $4M, though exact figure is not known.
    Jon Heyman
    Pedro Pineda, CF from the Dominican Republic, is expected to sign soon with the A’s. About $4M. International signing starts tomorrow.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
