Mets Morning News for January 15, 2021
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mets Close to Signing Brad Hand. Update: Its not close yet
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 6m
The Mets are close in their search of a lefty as Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the Mets are close to signing Brad Hand. If the deal is done, it will likely be for 2 years. Hand was terrific in 2020 pi…
Jose Martinez Was Not Signed To DH
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 7m
The New York Mets made a bit of a surprise signing when they agreed to terms with Jose Martinez on a one year split contract. With the signing of Martinez, it led many to wonder why the Mets signed…
Mets close to deal with Brad Hand
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m
The team continues to improve.
Sources: Mets, 1B Smith reach $2.55M contract
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 30m
Coming off career highs in batting average and RBIs during the shortened 2020 season, first baseman Dominic Smith has agreed to a one-year, $2.55 million agreement with the Mets to avoid arbitration, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Mets 2021 Arbitration Tracker
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 35m
The Mets entered the offseason with 13 arbitration eligible players, the second most in the majors. The deadline to settle with players to avoid arbitration is on Friday on 1 p.m. ET.MLB Trade
NY Mets all-time one hit wonder bench squad of the 2000s
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 55m
The New York Mets almost every season seem to have a bench player or pitcher that comes in out of nowhere and rakes at the plate or surprises on the mound....
A former Met joins our team!
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 55m
Plus arbitration numbers are due today
Jerry Blevins has his "official" introductory news conference on BNNY | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco each had their introductory news conferences this week. So the guys on BNNY have some fun with former colleague and curr...
Tweets
-
You do not, under any circumstances, gotta Hand it to KenCorrection: Mets engaged on Hand and in discussions, but two other sources say my initial report is inaccurate and the two sides are not close to a deal at this time. Mets have been interested in Hand since Indians declined his option.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fans reading @Ken_Rosenthal's reports on Brad HandBlogger / Podcaster
-
I been in the crib with the phones off, I been at the house taking no calls...I done hit the stride got my **** goin'!Player
-
As far as the Mets are concerned, it’s Hand’s Off for nowCorrection: Mets engaged on Hand and in discussions, but two other sources say my initial report is inaccurate and the two sides are not close to a deal at this time. Mets have been interested in Hand since Indians declined his option.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Update: Mets, Hand not close to deal after all https://t.co/29XJH2QyXiBlog / Website
-
Pineda did sign with the A’s. Deal is for something less than $4M, though exact figure is not known.Pedro Pineda, CF from the Dominican Republic, is expected to sign soon with the A’s. About $4M. International signing starts tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
