New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Need a Shortstop? Now Is the Time to Get One
by: Matt Martell — Sports Illustrated 36m
After Francisco Lindor's trade to the Mets, teams shouldn't wait for an elite shortstop to come to them.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Player’s Advocate: Gary Niebauer
by: Rocco Constantino — BallNine 55m
Gary Niebauer didn’t exactly set the world on fire in MLB, but what he’s done after his career is what really counts. He’s one of the few advocating for Rob Manfred and Tony Clark to give ex-players the pensions they deserve instead of letting them...
Pat Mahomes Sr. Does it All in Electrifying Win
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
8/1/99: Pat Mahomes Sr. drives in the game-winning run in the top of the 13th, then records the win with a strikeout of his own to end the game. Check out ht...
Yankees, DJ LeMahieu agree to deal finally | What it means - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The New York Yankees and second baseman DJ LeMahieu agreed to a deal after weeks of negotiations.
MLB wants the return of seven-inning doubleheaders and a runner on second in extra-inning games
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The 2021 MLB season is starting to take shape. After Liam Hendriks signed with the Chicago White Sox this week, several deals were agreed upon on Friday, including DJ LeMahieu to the Yankees. And now, the owners and the players association are...
Trevor May ‘Keeping Fingers Crossed’ That Mets Sign Springer
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
Every day that George Springer remains unsigned, the anticipation builds for Mets fans who hope to see the three-time All-Star playing center field in Queens next season.When the offseason beg
Mets, Smith avoid arb with 1-year deal
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
The Mets have agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract with infielder Dominic Smith, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Friday. The club has not confirmed the deal. With the signing, the club avoids arbitration with the 25-year-old Smith,...
Poll: Are you comfortable with Steven Matz in the Opening Day rotation?
by: Other — Mets 360 3h
Last year, Steven Matz had a terrific Spring Training. In Grapefruit League play in 2020, Matz put up a 1.50 ERA, as he allowed just two hits and one run in six innings, while fanning five without …
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Long live Uncle Teddy @TedLeitner and congrats to @jesseaglerPadres announce Ted Leitner transitioning to an ambassador role after 41 years as team's primary radio play-by-play man. Jesse Agler moves to lead play-by-play with Tony Gwynn Jr. as fulltime color analyst.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MetsJunkies: #MetsTwitter, let’s get @FrankDCaggino to that 1k mark... Please subscribe and I won’t lie, you’ll love the #Mets videos. Frank About Sports https://t.co/NpVD8Kun6i via @YouTubeBlog / Website
-
We ordered a handful of extras after the pre-sale closed. Once these are gone, the next chance to order won't be until next winter! https://t.co/fHlfwRBq93Super Fan
-
JB's Mets Newsletter was already outstanding, and now there's a former Met contributing to it. Great stuff from @tykelly11 and yet another reason to subscribe!Thrilled to welcome former Met @tykelly11 to our @MetsFix team! In his first piece, Ty offers great perspective about what it’s like for a player when a new star joins their clubhouse, so check it out and subscribe to our newsletter for free: https://t.co/ovKPH1qtMOBlogger / Podcaster
-
I still have high hopes for Drew Smith. His mid-90s fastball coupled with a high-spin curve (82nd percentile in 2018) could be a solid weapon for the #Mets out of the pen.#Mets RHP Drew Smith is now sporting some serious flow (nice breaking ball, too) https://t.co/yRH0dLWdP1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Bassitt, A’s agree at $4.9MBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets