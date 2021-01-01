New York Mets
Hear from top prospects at Rookie Program
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 36m
Two hundred of baseball's top prospects, representing all 30 teams, participated in the 30th edition of the Rookie Program this week. The joint venture between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association was held virtually after taking...
Mets Avoid Arbitration With Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 8m
The New York Mets tied up most of their loose ends on the arbitration front on Friday evening, agreeing to terms with newly-acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Conforto, avoid
Report: Mets, Lindor settle at $22.3M; 4th-largest arb deal in MLB history
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 21m
The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to a one-year, $22.3-million deal for the 2021 season to avoid arbitration, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The monetary value is reportedly the fourth largest in MLB history. Lindor's $2
Scouting Report - LHP - Michael Kirian
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 30m
Michael Kirian LHP 6-6 235 Lousiville @mkirian1025 2020 Louisville stat line - 6-G, 0-0, 0....
Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets Settle for $22.3M in Arbitration amid Contract Talks
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 33m
After acquiring Francisco Lindor last week, the New York Mets reportedly have the All-Star shortstop under contract for the 2021 season. Per MLB.com's <a...
Mets, Francisco Lindor Avoid Arbitration
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 34m
The Mets and newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor have avoided arbitration with a $22.3MM agreement, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. …
Conforto among 6 to reach 1-year deals with Mets
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 41m
The Mets agreed to one-year contracts with first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith, outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Edwin Díaz, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman on Friday to avoid salary arbitration.
Mets' Trevor May part-owner in football league where fans call the shots | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber January 15, 2021 6:14 PM — Newsday 1h
Steve Cohen isn’t going to be the only new owner around Citi Field this season. New Mets reliever Trevor May has signed on as a part-owner of a team in the fledgling Fan Controlled Football league (FC
