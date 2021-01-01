Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
58465174_thumbnail

Mets Avoid Arbitration With Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 12m

The New York Mets tied up most of their loose ends on the arbitration front on Friday evening, agreeing to terms with newly-acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Conforto, avoid

More Recent New York Mets Articles

ESPN
53421856_thumbnail

Lindor, Mets reach $22.3M deal, avoid arbitration

by: Associated Press ESPN 53s

The Mets reached one-year deals with shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith, outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Edwin Díaz, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman to avoid salary arbitration.

The Score
58464953_thumbnail

Report: Mets, Lindor settle at $22.3M; 4th-largest arb deal in MLB history

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 26m

The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to a one-year, $22.3-million deal for the 2021 season to avoid arbitration, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The monetary value is reportedly the fourth largest in MLB history. Lindor's $2

Mack's Mets
58464822_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - Michael Kirian

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 35m

  Michael Kirian   LHP      6-6      235      Lousiville           @mkirian1025     2020 Louisville stat line - 6-G, 0-0, 0....

Bleacher Report
58464781_thumbnail

Report: Francisco Lindor, Mets Settle for $22.3M in Arbitration amid Contract Talks

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 37m

After acquiring Francisco Lindor last week, the New York Mets reportedly have the All-Star shortstop under contract for the 2021 season.&nbsp;Per MLB.com's <a...

MLB Trade Rumors
58278850_thumbnail

Mets, Francisco Lindor Avoid Arbitration

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 38m

The Mets and newly acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor have avoided arbitration with a $22.3MM agreement, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. &hellip;

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB: Mets.com
58464209_thumbnail

Hear from top prospects at Rookie Program

by: N/A MLB: Mets 40m

Two hundred of baseball's top prospects, representing all 30 teams, participated in the 30th edition of the Rookie Program this week. The joint venture between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association was held virtually after taking...

Newsday
58464131_thumbnail

Mets' Trevor May part-owner in football league where fans call the shots | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber January 15, 2021 6:14 PM Newsday 1h

Steve Cohen isn’t going to be the only new owner around Citi Field this season. New Mets reliever Trevor May has signed on as a part-owner of a team in the fledgling Fan Controlled Football league (FC

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets