New York Mets

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to make $22.3 million in 2021

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 2h

The 27-year-old known for flashing his wide smile in the infield and at the plate explained that he's keen on signing an extension to stay in New York but added that he wouldn't want to negotiate after the start of spring training. 

NBC Sports
Mets avoid arbitration with 7 players, including Lindor, Conforto, Smith

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 10m

The Mets agreed to one-year contracts with seven players to avoid salary arbitration, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, outfielder Michael Conforto, and first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith.

Daily News
Mets avoid arbitration with all but J.D. Davis: report - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 33m

The Mets avoided arbitration with most of their arbitration-eligible players Friday.

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets agree to terms with eight players | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with the following players: RHP Miguel Castro, OF Michael Conforto, RHP Edwin Díaz, RHP Robert Gsellman, INF Francisco Lindor,...

New York Post
Francisco Lindor’s first year with Mets comes with hefty price tag

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Francisco Lindor’s cost to the Mets in his final year of control before free agency will be $22.3 million. The Mets and their star shortstop avoided arbitration Friday by reaching agreement on

Newsday
Francisco Lindor, Mets get first step out of the way, avoid arbitration | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 15, 2021 8:01 PM Newsday 2h

Francisco Lindor and the Mets are off to a good start in their negotiating relationship. Lindor and the team avoided salary arbitration on Friday by agreeing to a contract that will pay the Mets’ new

ESPN
Lindor, Mets reach $22.3M deal, avoid arbitration

by: Associated Press ESPN 3h

The Mets reached one-year deals with shortstop Francisco Lindor, first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith, outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo and pitchers Edwin Díaz, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman to avoid salary arbitration.

Mets Merized
Mets Avoid Arbitration With Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 3h

The New York Mets tied up most of their loose ends on the arbitration front on Friday evening, agreeing to terms with newly-acquired shortstop Francisco Lindor and outfielder Michael Conforto, avoid

