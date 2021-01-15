New York Mets
Rich Chiles: Short Time 1973 N.L. Champion Mets Outfielder (1973)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Richard Francis Chiles was born November 22, 1949 in Sacramento California. Chiles is a relative of former New York Giants Hall of Famer...
Mets avoid arbitration with eight players, including Francisco Lindor
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets will only have one arbitration case this winter, as they could not come to terms with J.D. Davis.
Mets avoid arbitration with 7 players, including Lindor, Conforto, Smith
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
The Mets agreed to one-year contracts with seven players to avoid salary arbitration, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, outfielder Michael Conforto, and first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith.
Mets avoid arbitration with all but J.D. Davis: report - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 3h
The Mets avoided arbitration with most of their arbitration-eligible players Friday.
Press release: Mets agree to terms with eight players | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4h
FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with the following players: RHP Miguel Castro, OF Michael Conforto, RHP Edwin Díaz, RHP Robert Gsellman, INF Francisco Lindor,...
Francisco Lindor’s first year with Mets comes with hefty price tag
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 4h
Francisco Lindor’s cost to the Mets in his final year of control before free agency will be $22.3 million. The Mets and their star shortstop avoided arbitration Friday by reaching agreement on
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to make $22.3 million in 2021
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5h
The 27-year-old known for flashing his wide smile in the infield and at the plate explained that he's keen on signing an extension to stay in New York but added that he wouldn't want to negotiate after the start of spring training.
Francisco Lindor, Mets get first step out of the way, avoid arbitration | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 15, 2021 8:01 PM — Newsday 5h
Francisco Lindor and the Mets are off to a good start in their negotiating relationship. Lindor and the team avoided salary arbitration on Friday by agreeing to a contract that will pay the Mets’ new
