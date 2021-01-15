Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Former New York Giants Four Time Pennant Winning Hall of Famer: High Pockets Kelly (1915-1927)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

George Lange Kelly known as High Pockets Kelly was born on September 10, 1895 in San Francisco, California. The six foot four, athlete, ...

Jay Payton: 2000 N.L. Champion Mets Center Fielder (1998-2002)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Jason Lee Payton was born on November 22, 1972 in Zanesville, Ohio. The five foot right hand hitting outfielder was a star player in high...

Mets avoid arbitration with eight players, including Francisco Lindor

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets will only have one arbitration case this winter, as they could not come to terms with J.D. Davis.

Mets avoid arbitration with 7 players, including Lindor, Conforto, Smith

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 3h

The Mets agreed to one-year contracts with seven players to avoid salary arbitration, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, outfielder Michael Conforto, and first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith.

Mets avoid arbitration with all but J.D. Davis: report - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 3h

The Mets avoided arbitration with most of their arbitration-eligible players Friday.

Press release: Mets agree to terms with eight players | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with the following players: RHP Miguel Castro, OF Michael Conforto, RHP Edwin Díaz, RHP Robert Gsellman, INF Francisco Lindor,...

Francisco Lindor’s first year with Mets comes with hefty price tag

by: Mike Puma New York Post 4h

Francisco Lindor’s cost to the Mets in his final year of control before free agency will be $22.3 million. The Mets and their star shortstop avoided arbitration Friday by reaching agreement on

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to make $22.3 million in 2021

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 5h

The 27-year-old known for flashing his wide smile in the infield and at the plate explained that he's keen on signing an extension to stay in New York but added that he wouldn't want to negotiate after the start of spring training. 

Francisco Lindor, Mets get first step out of the way, avoid arbitration | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber Updated January 15, 2021 8:01 PM Newsday 5h

Francisco Lindor and the Mets are off to a good start in their negotiating relationship. Lindor and the team avoided salary arbitration on Friday by agreeing to a contract that will pay the Mets’ new

