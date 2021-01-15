Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Forbes

Arbitration Settlement Could Be First Step To Long-Term Deal Between Mets And Francisco Lindor

by: John Perrotto Forbes 2h

The New York Mets and newly acquired Francisco Lindor agreed to a one-year, $22.3-million contract to avoid a salary arbitration hearing. That could be a good sign the team might sign the star shorstop to a long-term deal before he becomes eligible...

centerfieldmaz
Jay Payton: 2000 N.L. Champion Mets Center Fielder (1998-2002)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 3h

Jason Lee Payton was born on November 22, 1972 in Zanesville, Ohio. The five foot right hand hitting outfielder was a star player in high...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets avoid arbitration with eight players, including Francisco Lindor

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

The Mets will only have one arbitration case this winter, as they could not come to terms with J.D. Davis.

NBC Sports
Mets avoid arbitration with 7 players, including Lindor, Conforto, Smith

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 5h

The Mets agreed to one-year contracts with seven players to avoid salary arbitration, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, outfielder Michael Conforto, and first baseman-outfielder Dominic Smith.

Daily News
Mets avoid arbitration with all but J.D. Davis: report - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 5h

The Mets avoided arbitration with most of their arbitration-eligible players Friday.

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets agree to terms with eight players | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6h

FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that they have agreed to terms on one-year contracts with the following players: RHP Miguel Castro, OF Michael Conforto, RHP Edwin Díaz, RHP Robert Gsellman, INF Francisco Lindor,...

New York Post
Francisco Lindor’s first year with Mets comes with hefty price tag

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7h

Francisco Lindor’s cost to the Mets in his final year of control before free agency will be $22.3 million. The Mets and their star shortstop avoided arbitration Friday by reaching agreement on

Yardbarker
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor to make $22.3 million in 2021

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 7h

The 27-year-old known for flashing his wide smile in the infield and at the plate explained that he's keen on signing an extension to stay in New York but added that he wouldn't want to negotiate after the start of spring training. 

