Mets Morning News for January 16, 2021

Appreciate the question, and a lot of people are taking it as the Mets don’t like J.D. Davis, but that’s not how it works. They just couldn’t agree, and an arbitrator will decide for em Does LAD not like Buehler? HOU not like Correa? STL not like Flaherty? ATL not like Soroka?

Kevin Chamberlin PSLToFlushing Joe, do you think they couldn't agree to a number with JD because they intend to deal him and want a more valuable and appealing price?