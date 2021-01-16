Do Not Sell My Personal Information

David Peterson should not be overlooked

by: Dalton Allison Mets 360 1h

Oddly enough, the most talked about lefty arm on the New York Mets this offseason has been…Steven Matz? This is the case because Matz reupped with the team after settling for a $5.2 million contrac…

Mets Merized
58475668_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Kiké Hernández, UTL

by: Jordan Grossman Mets Merized Online 7m

Position: 1B/2B/SS/3B/LF/CF/RFBats/Throws: R/RAge: 29 (8/24/1991)Traditional Stats: .230/.270/.410, 48 games, 8 doubles, 5 HR, 20 RBIAdvanced Stats: 1.0 bWAR, -0.1 fWAR, 83 OPS+, 83 wRC+

Mets 360

The Mets Police
58475254_thumbnail

Mets Burger Shirt…..for Women!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 34m

What is even happening here?  Thanks to Matthew for sending this over! Off-season filler?  Off-season filler.  It’s not like Uncle Steve is signing anyone.  I guess it’s Lindor and Carrasco and put your feet up.  I want ALL the players Uncle Steve,...

NBC Sports
58466724_thumbnail

Mets avoid arb with 8 players, including Lindor, Conforto

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 47m

The New York Mets agreed to one-year contracts with eight players Friday to avoid salary arbitration, including Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto.

Rising Apple

Mets: Why they need to avoid making any more big trades

by: James Richards Fansided: Rising Apple 48m

Last week, the New York Mets made arguably the biggest move of the offseason, making a blockbuster trade to the Cleveland Indians to acquire the services o...

Mack's Mets

PRESS RELEASE - METS AGREE TO TERMS WITH EIGHT PLAYERS

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

    METS AGREE TO TERMS WITH EIGHT PLAYERS   FLUSHING, N.Y., January 15, 2021 –   The New York Mets today announced that they have agreed to...

Prime Time Sports Talk
58473916_thumbnail

Source: Mets Still Interested In Springer, Bryant, Others

by: Yehuda Schwartz Prime Time Sports Talk 2h

The Mets have made some significant moves so far this offseason. @yaschwa30 tells us that they are still interested in some other players.

Amazin' Avenue
58473457_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for January 16, 2021

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

