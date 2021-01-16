Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets might not sign Trevor Bauer or George Springer and that’s okay

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

I may be speaking too soon. If I am, the worst thing that can happen is the New York Mets do actually complete deals with two of the biggest remaining free...

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Predictions: J.D. Davis

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2m

After we made our predictions for McCann, Alonso and McNeil, we are moving on to our current third baseman: J.D. Davis. Corne Hogeveen: J.D. Davis is an interesting case if you predict offense. We …

Mets Merized
Opinion: Albert Almora Jr. Could Serve As Inexpensive Outfield Option

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 42m

With the offseason finally starting to heat up, the New York Mets have addressed multiple key areas of their roster over the last couple of weeks, but they'll still need to acquire a reliable cent

Film Room
Lindor surprises a young fan | 01/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

After a video of a young Mets fan reacting to the signing of Francisco Lindor surfaces online, Lindor surprises him with a zoom call

Mack's Mets
Mets International Prospects Sighed Yesterday

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Johairo Cuevas , of, Dominican Republic Gustavo Marquez , of, Venezuela Elian Nuñez, rhp, Dominican Republic Enderson Arevalo , rhp, Venez...

Yardbarker
Mets could hold edge over Blue Jays in George Springer sweepstakes for specific reason

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 3h

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are the two most likely destinations for free-agent outfielder George Springer. However, one team holds the edge over the other. 

MLB: Mets.com
Has 2021 reignited this cross-city rivalry?

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 4h

The Mets made the biggest deal of the baseball offseason, at least so far, when they traded for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco. Then the Yankees brought back free agent DJ LeMahieu on a new, long-term deal, and signed Corey Kluber to be their...

The Score
Report: Mets could hold edge over Blue Jays for Springer

by: Jason Wilson The Score 4h

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays remain the two most likely suitors to sign free-agent outfielder George Springer.However, the Mets may hold the edge due to Springer's preference to play close to his home state of Connecticut, a source told...

