MetsJunkies Predictions: J.D. Davis
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
After we made our predictions for McCann, Alonso and McNeil, we are moving on to our current third baseman: J.D. Davis. Corne Hogeveen: J.D. Davis is an interesting case if you predict offense. We …
Mets Among Final Suitors for Brad Hand
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 14m
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the market for left-hander Brad Hand is drawing to a close, with three teams -- one of which being the New York Mets -- remaining involved in discussions.
How to bridge divide between MLB and its players
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 45m
Would you start a baseball game during a monsoon if the weather forecast called for vastly better conditions in the near future? You would not, because you are not silly. Nevertheless, Major
Scouting Report - OF - Jerrion Ealy
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 53m
Jerrion Ealy OF 5-9 180 Ole Miss 2020 Ole Miss stat line - 7-G, 22-AB, .182/.321/.273, 0-HR 1-14-21 - Baseball America Jer...
International Signing Blues
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
The international signing period for MLB clubs began yesterday. It had been postponed from July 2, due to the pandemic. Unlike the amateur d...
Lindor surprises a young fan | 01/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
After a video of a young Mets fan reacting to the signing of Francisco Lindor surfaces online, Lindor surprises him with a zoom call
Mets might not sign Trevor Bauer or George Springer and that’s okay
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
I may be speaking too soon. If I am, the worst thing that can happen is the New York Mets do actually complete deals with two of the biggest remaining free...
Mets could hold edge over Blue Jays in George Springer sweepstakes for specific reason
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5h
The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are the two most likely destinations for free-agent outfielder George Springer. However, one team holds the edge over the other.
First with Perez news: @Ken_Rosenthal and @ChrisCotilloBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RIP Sean Dean. A life cut way too short.We mourn the passing of our dear friend, Sean Dean. https://t.co/t1c9NrYp4dBlogger / Podcaster
-
so nice that this isn’t the Mets anymoreHow it started / How it’s going https://t.co/JZtuaXbZCOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
With Kluber & LeMahieu off the board, what remaining offseason needs do the Mets need to address? https://t.co/yhvfJbtPq0TV / Radio Network
-
Among 57 LH RPs who faced a min. 250 RHHs since '17, here's where Brad Hand ranks: WHIP: 5th (1.13) FIP: 3rd (3.00) xFIP: 4th (3.30) K-BB%: 2nd (25.3) For comparison, here's where Justin Wilson ranks: WHIP: 22nd (1.37) FIP: 14th (3.65) xFIP: 20th (4.15) K-BB%: 18th (14.8) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Mets Among Final Suitors for Brad Hand https://t.co/s8cPNt4gse #Mets #LGMBeat Writer / Columnist
