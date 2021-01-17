New York Mets
Mets Need More Jose Martinez Type Deals
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 3h
The Mets added Jose Martinez on an uniquely structured deal. The type of deal that’s perfect for the Mets, because it gives them much needed depth and for a low cost with a player who still h…
Orange Mets Cap with 2000 World Series patch
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 27m
From Hat Club, a $45 cap EXCLUSIVE NEW ERA 59FIFTY NEW YORK METS 2000 WORLD SERIES PATCH LIGHT BLUE UV HAT – ORANGE
Scouting Report - 2B - Eddie Saldivar
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 37m
Eddie Saldivar 2B 5-10 160 San Joaquin HS (CA) Talking Chop - Eddie Saldivar, 2B - I didn’t know much about Eddie Sal...
Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez explains stock market success with latest IPO - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 41m
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez finished his career with 696 home runs. He hit another one out of the park with Hims & Hers.
Lifetime of Mets skepticism makes excitement for Francisco Lindor hard
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 43m
One of the curses of being a New York Mets fan is this constant state of tension and skepticism we've been accustomed to. We've been trained over the years...
MLB rumors: Astros, Blue Jays, Mets after Brad Hand; Kirby Yates considering offers from five teams - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Jan 17, 2021 at 10:00 am ET1 min read — CBS Sports 46m
Here is Sunday's hot stove buzz
MMO Free Agent Profile: Marcus Semien, IF
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 2h
Marcus SemienThrows/Bats: R/RDate of Birth: 9/17/1990 (Age: 30)Traditional Stats: 223/.305/.374, 7 HR, 28 runs, 23 RBIAdvanced Stats: .299 wOBA, 91 wRC+, 10.6 BB%, 21.2 K%Want to f
Mets Morning News for January 17. 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
New York Mets Among Final Three Teams in Brad Hand Sweepstakes
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3h
Brad Hand is the left-handed piece the New York Mets need to solidify their bullpen, but he is not an easy sign. The Mets are also competing with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros to acquire the three-time All-Star's talents. https://twitter.co
Tough to answer that. We usually eat during the tailgate to not miss the games. Anyone else wanna answer?@The7Line in your opinion, which ball park besides Citi has the best food ?Super Fan
We dropped a few new ones recently. https://t.co/inchO1QwEx@The7Line What’s good for kids? Gotta start ‘em youngSuper Fan
Yes@The7Line Chances you get @StevenACohen2 for an interview?Super Fan
Our whole schedule is planned. Still in the wait and see mode right now though. https://t.co/GJMA918SwE@The7Line Have any teams reached out to you regarding trips this season? I know some states/stadiums are allowing fairly large crowds.Super Fan
I need help revisiting and remembering... So, if you have a podcast or radio show, and are curious about the creation of (or a specific moment behind) me and @MetsBlog, PLEASE DM me! I need the reps...Beat Writer / Columnist
We have a pretty 🔥 new Shea shirt coming out soon.@The7Line Love for you guys to make more throwback merch. Mex, Gary, Shea Stadium. Any chance?Super Fan
