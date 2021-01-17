Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Astros, Blue Jays, Mets after Brad Hand; Kirby Yates considering offers from five teams - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Jan 17, 2021 at 10:00 am ET1 min read CBS Sports 46m

Here is Sunday's hot stove buzz

The Mets Police
Orange Mets Cap with 2000 World Series patch

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26m

From Hat Club, a $45 cap EXCLUSIVE NEW ERA 59FIFTY NEW YORK METS 2000 WORLD SERIES PATCH LIGHT BLUE UV HAT – ORANGE

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - 2B - Eddie Saldivar

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 37m

  Eddie Saldivar   2B 5-10 160 San Joaquin HS (CA)     Talking Chop  -   Eddie Saldivar, 2B - I didn’t know much about Eddie Sal...

nj.com

Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez explains stock market success with latest IPO - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 40m

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez finished his career with 696 home runs. He hit another one out of the park with Hims & Hers.

Rising Apple

Lifetime of Mets skepticism makes excitement for Francisco Lindor hard

by: Justin Sarachik Fansided: Rising Apple 42m

One of the curses of being a New York Mets fan is this constant state of tension and skepticism we've been accustomed to. We've been trained over the years...

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Marcus Semien, IF

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 2h

Marcus SemienThrows/Bats: R/RDate of Birth: 9/17/1990 (Age: 30)Traditional Stats: 223/.305/.374, 7 HR, 28 runs, 23 RBIAdvanced Stats: .299 wOBA, 91 wRC+, 10.6 BB%, 21.2 K%Want to f

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for January 17. 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Among Final Three Teams in Brad Hand Sweepstakes

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 3h

Brad Hand is the left-handed piece the New York Mets need to solidify their bullpen, but he is not an easy sign. The Mets are also competing with the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros to acquire the three-time All-Star's talents. https://twitter.co

