East Notes: Lindor, Yankees, Springer, Mets, Jays, Braves
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 46m
The Yankees never made a formal offer to the Indians in talks regarding Francisco Lindor, writes Buster Olney of ESPN. The two …
J.D. Davis goes to arbitration, Brandon Nimmo gets recognition, Mets shut out from top of IFA market
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
With Steve Cohen and his billions replacing the Wilpons and their Ponzi schemes, a lot has changed around the Mets the last few months. There’s being attached to every major free agent available, t…
Scouting Report - LHP - Andrew Abbott
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Andrew Abbott LHP 6-0 175 Virginia 2020 Virginia stat line - 9-appearances, 3-0, 1.35, 13.1-IP, 28-K 1-14-21 - Bas...
Get To Know Pete Crow-Armstrong
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
The Mets 2020 first round pick, Pete Crow-Armstrong does his first interview after his first year in professional baseball. He talks about his experience at ...
Orange Mets Cap with 2000 World Series patch
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
From Hat Club, a $45 cap EXCLUSIVE NEW ERA 59FIFTY NEW YORK METS 2000 WORLD SERIES PATCH LIGHT BLUE UV HAT – ORANGE
Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez explains stock market success with latest IPO - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 4h
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez finished his career with 696 home runs. He hit another one out of the park with Hims & Hers.
Lifetime of Mets skepticism makes excitement for Francisco Lindor hard
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 4h
One of the curses of being a New York Mets fan is this constant state of tension and skepticism we've been accustomed to. We've been trained over the years...
MLB rumors: Astros, Blue Jays, Mets after Brad Hand; Kirby Yates considering offers from five teams - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Jan 17, 2021 at 10:00 am ET1 min read — CBS Sports 4h
Here is Sunday's hot stove buzz
This is a good read 👇By simply being on the field and doing what he typically does in a normal year, Francisco Lindor can easily break a couple of recent trends at shortstop for the #Mets. @IBWAA #LGM https://t.co/FUkeLXPR5XBlog / Website
RT @TimothyRRyder: per Ken, sources are “skeptical the Mets will want to pay Springer $25 million to $30 million a year” with possible extensions for Lindor and Conforto on the horizon, but there are ways to make it work Jays certainly have an angle on Springer, too. high drama. https://t.co/oDlWrJnCunTV / Radio Personality
New Post: Rosenthal: Mets, Blue Jays “Face Different Challenges” As Each Pursue Springer https://t.co/z0CWc1lSuk #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
Among 104 hitters who recorded a min. 200 PAs against breaking balls since 2019, only two of those players recorded an xwOBA over .400: Ronald Acuña Jr.: .404 George Springer: .401 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @CodifyBaseball: So sick. 😷 What starting pitchers had the most 99+ MPH called / swinging strikes from the 2020 regular season? 57 --> Jacob deGrom 🔥🐐 19 --> Sixto Sanchez 13 --> Dustin May 11 --> Dylan Cease 10 --> Tyler Glasnow 7 --> Nathan Eovaldi 6 --> Dinelson Lamet 16 --> all others https://t.co/iTdOCDFNHxMisc
“Some in the industry are skeptical the Mets will want to pay Springer $25 million to $30 million a year when they are likely to sign Lindor to an extension with an even higher average annual value,” per @Ken_Rosenthal https://t.co/NDSl5oHYoeBlog / Website
