New York Mets

Mack's Mets

Scouting Report - RHP - Jake Hunter

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Jake Hunter   RHP 6-4 210 East Rowan HS (NC)   11-9-20 - PG  -   Jake Hunter (2021 Rockwell, NC) is as competitive as any ...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - 2B - Cooper Kinney

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 14m

  Cooper Kinney   2B      6-2      195      Baylor HS (TN)           @cooperkinney8   1-14-21  -  Baseball America   Cooper Kin...

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Predictions: Francisco Lindor

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

The Mets have their star shortstop in Frankie “Mr. Smile” Lindor. How would the 27 year old fare in his first year in Queens? Let’s predict. Corne Hogeveen I love Frankie Lindor. …

MLB: Mets.com
CC, Stroman talk strategy in DREAM Series

by: Alyson Footer MLB: Mets 3h

Though the many young ballplayers participating in Major League Baseball’s virtual DREAM Series this weekend weren’t able to play in actual games, they still received a wealth of knowledge from some of the game’s best. MLB hosted several online...

Bleacher Report
Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Yankees Never Made Formal Offer Before Mets Deal

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 4h

While the New York Yankees may be the team from the Big Apple that historically lands the biggest free agents and trade pieces, they reportedly did not make a...

Mets Daddy

Dellin Betances’ 2020 Better Than You Thought

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4h

When the New York Mets signed Dellin Betances, the hope was he would be the dominant reliever he was with the New York Yankees. That reliever was the best in all of baseball. Unfortunately, Betance…

Newsday
Sean Dean, Mets security worker from Freeport, dies from COVID-19 complications | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated January 17, 2021 4:13 PM Newsday 5h

David Wright remembered Sean Dean’s jokes and his ability to make people smile. Jay Horwitz recalled how Dean would do anything for the Mets in his role with the security department for the last 16 ye

Daily News
Mets officially say farewell to Amed Rosario - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 5h

Amed Rosario’s time with the Mets came to an end one week into the new year.

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Mets, Astros, Blue Jays after Brad Hand; Kirby Yates considering offers from five teams - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Jan 17, 2021 at 3:04 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 6h

Here is Sunday's hot stove buzz

