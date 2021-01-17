Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Can the Mets Afford George Springer?

by: Shot Out Radio Talkin' Mets 1h

Mike Silva discusses the latest Brad Hand and George Springer rumors. Hear his thoughts on how he sees their markets evolving, the impact that Bryce Harper has on Michael Conforto, and how Corey Kluber changes the scrapheap market for starting...

New York Post
Sean Dean, Mets security worker, dead at 52 from COVID-19

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

COVID-19 has hit the Mets family. Sean Dean, a member of the Mets’ security team from 2002 through 2018, died of the coronavirus on Saturday at age 52, the team’s vice president of alumni public

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - 2B - Cooper Kinney

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Cooper Kinney   2B      6-2      195      Baylor HS (TN)           @cooperkinney8   1-14-21  -  Baseball America   Cooper Kin...

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Predictions: Francisco Lindor

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 4h

The Mets have their star shortstop in Frankie “Mr. Smile” Lindor. How would the 27 year old fare in his first year in Queens? Let’s predict. Corne Hogeveen I love Frankie Lindor. …

MLB: Mets.com
CC, Stroman talk strategy in DREAM Series

by: Alyson Footer MLB: Mets 5h

Though the many young ballplayers participating in Major League Baseball’s virtual DREAM Series this weekend weren’t able to play in actual games, they still received a wealth of knowledge from some of the game’s best. MLB hosted several online...

Bleacher Report
Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Yankees Never Made Formal Offer Before Mets Deal

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 6h

While the New York Yankees may be the team from the Big Apple that historically lands the biggest free agents and trade pieces, they reportedly did not make a...

Mets Daddy

Dellin Betances’ 2020 Better Than You Thought

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 6h

When the New York Mets signed Dellin Betances, the hope was he would be the dominant reliever he was with the New York Yankees. That reliever was the best in all of baseball. Unfortunately, Betance…

Newsday
Sean Dean, Mets security worker from Freeport, dies from COVID-19 complications | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated January 17, 2021 4:13 PM Newsday 7h

David Wright remembered Sean Dean’s jokes and his ability to make people smile. Jay Horwitz recalled how Dean would do anything for the Mets in his role with the security department for the last 16 ye

