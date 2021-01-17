New York Mets
Sean Dean, Mets security worker, dead at 52 from COVID-19
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
COVID-19 has hit the Mets family. Sean Dean, a member of the Mets’ security team from 2002 through 2018, died of the coronavirus on Saturday at age 52, the team’s vice president of alumni public
Sean Dean, Mets security worker from Freeport, dies from COVID-19 complications | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated January 17, 2021 4:13 PM — Newsday 7h
David Wright remembered Sean Dean’s jokes and his ability to make people smile. Jay Horwitz recalled how Dean would do anything for the Mets in his role with the security department for the last 16 ye
- More Mets Tweets