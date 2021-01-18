New York Mets
MLB free agency rumors: George Springer’s decision down to 2 teams
by: James Kelly — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
Now that DJ LeMahieu is officially returning to the Bronx, George Springer's free agent decision is down to just the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. T...
MMO Free Agent Profile: Trevor Rosenthal, RHP
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 1h
Trevor RosenthalBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 5/29/1990 (30)Traditional Stats: 1-0, 23 saves, 23 Games, 23.2 innings, 0.85 WHIP, 1.90 ERAAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 0.7 fWAR, 2.22 FIP,
MLB rumors: Yankees' Luis Castillo speculation shot down; George Springer could sign this week - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET4 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Here is Monday's hot stove buzz
Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the...
MLK Day | 01/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day we reflect on the social activist's lasting legacy
Mets360 - Balanced Mets lineup sets example for MLB
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
By Joe Vasile January 18, 2021 The New York Mets’ recent acquisition of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco sent a welcome message ...
MLB rumors: Will Yankees, Mets and Phillies fans have to be vaccinated to attend games? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
The 2020 MLB season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 1, 2021 (4/1/21).
Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matthew Allan in Baseball America’s Top 100
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Minors 3h
Three promising New York Mets prospects have been included in Baseball America's pre-2021 top-100 prospect rankings (paywall), with one player making a significant leap, another keeping his footho
