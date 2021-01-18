Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
58522662_thumbnail

Art Shamsky Joins Our Little Podcast

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

Hello friends. Just wanted to jump here to let you know that my little podcast project, The Burgerball Podcast, has kicked off Season 3. I wouldn’t normally make a big deal about it here with…

Mike's Mets
58524435_thumbnail

Building a Better Bullpen

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 4m

In more civilized times, relievers used to enter in style Last Friday morning Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic   tweeted out  that the Mets wer...

Mack's Mets
58524383_thumbnail

Scouting Report - RHP - Shane Panzini

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6m

Shane Panzini   RHP           6-3           220           Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ)   1-14-21  -  Baseball America   # 200   Sha...

Empire Sports Media
53601534_thumbnail

New York Mets: Springer decision could come this week

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 47m

For a couple of weeks now, it has been reported that the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the two finalists in the pursuit of free agent center fielder George Springer. After all, both teams have money to spend and the specific need of a...

Mets Merized
58520625_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Trevor Rosenthal, RHP

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 3h

Trevor RosenthalBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 5/29/1990 (30)Traditional Stats: 1-0, 23 saves, 23 Games, 23.2 innings, 0.85 WHIP, 1.90 ERAAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 0.7 fWAR, 2.22 FIP,

Call To The Pen

MLB free agency rumors: George Springer’s decision down to 2 teams

by: James Kelly Fansided: Call To The Pen 4h

Now that DJ LeMahieu is officially returning to the Bronx, George Springer's free agent decision is down to just the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. T...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Yankees' Luis Castillo speculation shot down; George Springer could sign this week - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 4h

Here is Monday's hot stove buzz

NBC Sports
58519467_thumbnail

Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 4h

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the...

