New York Mets: Springer decision could come this week
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 38m
For a couple of weeks now, it has been reported that the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the two finalists in the pursuit of free agent center fielder George Springer. After all, both teams have money to spend and the specific need of a...
Art Shamsky Joins Our Little Podcast
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
Hello friends. Just wanted to jump here to let you know that my little podcast project, The Burgerball Podcast, has kicked off Season 3. I wouldn’t normally make a big deal about it here with…
MMO Free Agent Profile: Trevor Rosenthal, RHP
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 3h
Trevor RosenthalBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 5/29/1990 (30)Traditional Stats: 1-0, 23 saves, 23 Games, 23.2 innings, 0.85 WHIP, 1.90 ERAAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 0.7 fWAR, 2.22 FIP,
MLB free agency rumors: George Springer’s decision down to 2 teams
by: James Kelly — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h
Now that DJ LeMahieu is officially returning to the Bronx, George Springer's free agent decision is down to just the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. T...
MLB rumors: Yankees' Luis Castillo speculation shot down; George Springer could sign this week - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET4 min read — CBS Sports 4h
Here is Monday's hot stove buzz
Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 4h
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the...
MLK Day | 01/18/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day we reflect on the social activist's lasting legacy
Mets360 - Balanced Mets lineup sets example for MLB
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 4h
By Joe Vasile January 18, 2021 The New York Mets’ recent acquisition of Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco sent a welcome message ...
