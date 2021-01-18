Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
53601534_thumbnail

New York Mets: Springer decision could come this week

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 38m

For a couple of weeks now, it has been reported that the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the two finalists in the pursuit of free agent center fielder George Springer. After all, both teams have money to spend and the specific need of a...

Metstradamus
58522662_thumbnail

Art Shamsky Joins Our Little Podcast

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h

Hello friends. Just wanted to jump here to let you know that my little podcast project, The Burgerball Podcast, has kicked off Season 3. I wouldn’t normally make a big deal about it here with…

Mets Merized
58520625_thumbnail

MMO Free Agent Profile: Trevor Rosenthal, RHP

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 3h

Trevor RosenthalBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 5/29/1990 (30)Traditional Stats: 1-0, 23 saves, 23 Games, 23.2 innings, 0.85 WHIP, 1.90 ERAAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 0.7 fWAR, 2.22 FIP,

Call To The Pen

MLB free agency rumors: George Springer’s decision down to 2 teams

by: James Kelly Fansided: Call To The Pen 3h

Now that DJ LeMahieu is officially returning to the Bronx, George Springer's free agent decision is down to just the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. T...

CBS Sports

MLB rumors: Yankees' Luis Castillo speculation shot down; George Springer could sign this week - CBSSports.com

by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET4 min read CBS Sports 4h

Here is Monday's hot stove buzz

NBC Sports
58519467_thumbnail

Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 4h

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the...

Film Room
58518564_thumbnail

MLK Day | 01/18/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 4h

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day we reflect on the social activist's lasting legacy

Mack's Mets
58518473_thumbnail

Mets360 - Balanced Mets lineup sets example for MLB

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 4h

  By Joe Vasile   January 18, 2021 The New York Mets’ recent acquisition of  Francisco Lindor  and  Carlos Carrasco  sent a welcome message ...

