Building a Better Bullpen
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 4m
In more civilized times, relievers used to enter in style Last Friday morning Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted out that the Mets wer...
Scouting Report - RHP - Shane Panzini
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7m
Shane Panzini RHP 6-3 220 Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ) 1-14-21 - Baseball America # 200 Sha...
New York Mets: Springer decision could come this week
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 47m
For a couple of weeks now, it has been reported that the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the two finalists in the pursuit of free agent center fielder George Springer. After all, both teams have money to spend and the specific need of a...
Art Shamsky Joins Our Little Podcast
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Hello friends. Just wanted to jump here to let you know that my little podcast project, The Burgerball Podcast, has kicked off Season 3. I wouldn’t normally make a big deal about it here with…
MMO Free Agent Profile: Trevor Rosenthal, RHP
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 3h
Trevor RosenthalBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 5/29/1990 (30)Traditional Stats: 1-0, 23 saves, 23 Games, 23.2 innings, 0.85 WHIP, 1.90 ERAAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 0.7 fWAR, 2.22 FIP,
MLB free agency rumors: George Springer’s decision down to 2 teams
by: James Kelly — Fansided: Call To The Pen 4h
Now that DJ LeMahieu is officially returning to the Bronx, George Springer's free agent decision is down to just the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. T...
MLB rumors: Yankees' Luis Castillo speculation shot down; George Springer could sign this week - CBSSports.com
by: Katherine Acquavella Jan 18, 2021 at 1:30 pm ET4 min read — CBS Sports 4h
Here is Monday's hot stove buzz
Lindor, Bryant, Bellinger, Seager get big-money deals
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 4h
NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the...
