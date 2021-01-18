Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Mets Predictions/Hot Takes (Video)

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

Post by @TOakaTDot.

LWOS Baseball
San Diego Padres Acquire Joe Musgrove

by: Chris Larson Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1m

The San Diego Padres acquired starting pitcher Joe Musgrove on Monday. Here are the details of the trade and what it means for the Padres.

Mets Junkies
Mets acquire Joey Lucchesi in three-team trade

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 9m

In the same trade that’s sending Joe Musgrove to the Padres, the Padres will be sending left hander Joey Lucchesi to the Mets. More details to come Photo by Matthew Stockman/ Getty Images

Elite Sports NY
3 New York Mets prospects rank among Baseball America’s Top 100

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 42m

Three New York Mets land on Baseball America's top-100 prospects. Is the Mets farm system on the upswing or is this a mirage?

Mike's Mets
Building a Better Bullpen

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

In more civilized times, relievers used to enter in style Last Friday morning Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic   tweeted out  that the Mets wer...

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - RHP - Shane Panzini

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

Shane Panzini   RHP           6-3           220           Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ)   1-14-21  -  Baseball America   # 200   Sha...

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets: Springer decision could come this week

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 3h

For a couple of weeks now, it has been reported that the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the two finalists in the pursuit of free agent center fielder George Springer. After all, both teams have money to spend and the specific need of a...

Metstradamus
Art Shamsky Joins Our Little Podcast

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

Hello friends. Just wanted to jump here to let you know that my little podcast project, The Burgerball Podcast, has kicked off Season 3. I wouldn’t normally make a big deal about it here with…

Mets Merized
MMO Free Agent Profile: Trevor Rosenthal, RHP

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 5h

Trevor RosenthalBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 5/29/1990 (30)Traditional Stats: 1-0, 23 saves, 23 Games, 23.2 innings, 0.85 WHIP, 1.90 ERAAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 0.7 fWAR, 2.22 FIP,

