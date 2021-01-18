New York Mets
San Diego Padres Acquire Joe Musgrove
by: Chris Larson — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2m
The San Diego Padres acquired starting pitcher Joe Musgrove on Monday. Here are the details of the trade and what it means for the Padres.
Mets acquire Joey Lucchesi in three-team trade
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 9m
In the same trade that’s sending Joe Musgrove to the Padres, the Padres will be sending left hander Joey Lucchesi to the Mets. More details to come Photo by Matthew Stockman/ Getty Images
3 New York Mets prospects rank among Baseball America’s Top 100
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 43m
Three New York Mets land on Baseball America's top-100 prospects. Is the Mets farm system on the upswing or is this a mirage?
Building a Better Bullpen
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
In more civilized times, relievers used to enter in style Last Friday morning Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweeted out that the Mets wer...
Scouting Report - RHP - Shane Panzini
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Shane Panzini RHP 6-3 220 Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ) 1-14-21 - Baseball America # 200 Sha...
New York Mets: Springer decision could come this week
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3h
For a couple of weeks now, it has been reported that the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays are the two finalists in the pursuit of free agent center fielder George Springer. After all, both teams have money to spend and the specific need of a...
Art Shamsky Joins Our Little Podcast
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
Hello friends. Just wanted to jump here to let you know that my little podcast project, The Burgerball Podcast, has kicked off Season 3. I wouldn’t normally make a big deal about it here with…
MMO Free Agent Profile: Trevor Rosenthal, RHP
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 5h
Trevor RosenthalBats/Throws: R/RDate of Birth: 5/29/1990 (30)Traditional Stats: 1-0, 23 saves, 23 Games, 23.2 innings, 0.85 WHIP, 1.90 ERAAdvanced Stats: 1.2 bWAR, 0.7 fWAR, 2.22 FIP,
