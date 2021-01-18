New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Padres acquire starter Joe Musgrove in three-team trade with Pirates and Mets, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Jan 18, 2021 at 6:58 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 2h
Musgrove is the third starting pitcher the Padres have acquired this offseason
More Recent New York Mets Articles
New York Mets acquire yet another starting pitcher in three-team trade
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3m
The New York Mets acquired yet another piece with the 2021 season in mind. In a three-team trade with the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets acquired left-handed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Right-hander...
Mets acquire starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi in trade - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 16m
The Mets weren’t finished upgrading their starting rotation.
Padres Make Another Trade, Acquire Joe Musgrove From Pirates In Three-Team Deal
by: Kyle Glaser and Josh Norris — Baseball America 22m
The Padres struck again Monday, trading for Joe Musgrove in a three-team deal.
Padres to acquire Pirates' Musgrove, sources say
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 39m
The Padres have reached a deal to acquire right-hander Joe Musgrove from the Pirates in a three-team trade that also involves the Mets, sources said.
Mets acquire LHP Joey Lucchesi in three-team trade (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 58m
The New York Mets are reportedly adding more pitching depth. Joey Lucchesi to battle Steven Matz for the fifth starter job
Breaking News - Mets part of 3 Team Trade Get LHP Joey Lucchesi
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 58m
As part of a three team, 5 player deal, the Padres acquired RHP Joe Musgrove from the Pirates, Pirates get: OF Hudson Head, RHP Drake Fe...
Mets add Lucchesi in 3-team trade (sources)
by: Matt Kelly — MLB: Mets 1h
The Padres continued their bold push to bolster their starting rotation Monday by reaching an agreement to acquire right-hander Joe Musgrove in a three-team deal involving the Pirates and Mets, sources told MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell. Per Cassavell, New...
Morosi: George Springer’s Decision Could Come This Week
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, free-agent outfielder George Springer's market could be closed in short order and the New York Mets are still in the thick of things.Per Morosi:"[Spri
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
As for the Mets, Joey Lucchesi is a sneaky buy-low pickup who upgrades the back of their rotation. Steven Matz 2018-20: 16-26, 4.59 ERA, 8.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 86 ERA+ Joey Lucchesi 2018-20: 18-20, 4.21 ERA, 9.3 K/9, 3.0 BB/9, 96 ERA+Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Legend. @KyrieIrvingKyrie Irving recently bought George Floyd's family a home, per Stephen Jackson. Jackson and Floyd were close friends. Incredible gesture from Kyrie 👏 (via "The Rematch" Podcast) https://t.co/k6F2vcDjynPlayer
-
Omar Cruz was highlighted as a potential breakout prospect for the Padres in 2021 in the upcoming Prospect Handbook. Endy Rodriguez was highlighted as a potential breakout prospect in the Mets system. The Pirates acquired them both Monday. https://t.co/8gbVNPqSsaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets add depth to rotation with trade for lefthander Joey Lucchesi, reports say | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/tOK3V5dRUeBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Padres fortified their rotation with another established starter. The Pirates added the Padres No. 8 and 23 prospects, plus the Mets No. 20 prospect after looping them in. Full breakdown and scouting reports on today's Joe Musgrove trade. https://t.co/8gbVNPqSsaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, @DougWilliamsSNY, @Anthony_Recker, @MarcMalusis & @YankeesWFAN discuss if the Mets can sign Michael Conforto to an extension while pursuing George Springer: https://t.co/z35bXcJLNiTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets