New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Breaking News - Mets part of 3 Team Trade Get LHP Joey Lucchesi

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 58m

  As part of a three team, 5 player deal, the Padres acquired RHP Joe Musgrove from the Pirates,   Pirates get: OF Hudson Head, RHP Drake Fe...

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets acquire yet another starting pitcher in three-team trade

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 4m

The New York Mets acquired yet another piece with the 2021 season in mind. In a three-team trade with the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets acquired left-handed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Right-hander...

Daily News
Mets acquire starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi in trade - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 17m

The Mets weren’t finished upgrading their starting rotation.

Baseball America
Padres Make Another Trade, Acquire Joe Musgrove From Pirates In Three-Team Deal

by: Kyle Glaser and Josh Norris Baseball America 22m

The Padres struck again Monday, trading for Joe Musgrove in a three-team deal.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Padres to acquire Pirates' Musgrove, sources say

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 40m

The Padres have reached a deal to acquire right-hander Joe Musgrove from the Pirates in a three-team trade that also involves the Mets, sources said.

Elite Sports NY
Mets acquire LHP Joey Lucchesi in three-team trade (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 58m

The New York Mets are reportedly adding more pitching depth. Joey Lucchesi to battle Steven Matz for the fifth starter job

MLB: Mets.com
Mets add Lucchesi in 3-team trade (sources)

by: Matt Kelly MLB: Mets 1h

The Padres continued their bold push to bolster their starting rotation Monday by reaching an agreement to acquire right-hander Joe Musgrove in a three-team deal involving the Pirates and Mets, sources told MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell. Per Cassavell, New...

Mets Merized
Morosi: George Springer’s Decision Could Come This Week

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1h

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, free-agent outfielder George Springer's market could be closed in short order and the New York Mets are still in the thick of things.Per Morosi:"[Spri

