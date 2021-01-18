New York Mets
New York Mets acquire yet another starting pitcher in three-team trade
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2m
The New York Mets acquired yet another piece with the 2021 season in mind. In a three-team trade with the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets acquired left-handed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Right-hander...
As for the Mets, Joey Lucchesi is a sneaky buy-low pickup who upgrades the back of their rotation. Steven Matz 2018-20: 16-26, 4.59 ERA, 8.9 K/9, 3.1 BB/9, 86 ERA+ Joey Lucchesi 2018-20: 18-20, 4.21 ERA, 9.3 K/9, 3.0 BB/9, 96 ERA+Beat Writer / Columnist
-
-
Omar Cruz was highlighted as a potential breakout prospect for the Padres in 2021 in the upcoming Prospect Handbook. Endy Rodriguez was highlighted as a potential breakout prospect in the Mets system. The Pirates acquired them both Monday. https://t.co/8gbVNPqSsaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets add depth to rotation with trade for lefthander Joey Lucchesi, reports say | @AlbaneseLaura https://t.co/tOK3V5dRUeBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Padres fortified their rotation with another established starter. The Pirates added the Padres No. 8 and 23 prospects, plus the Mets No. 20 prospect after looping them in. Full breakdown and scouting reports on today's Joe Musgrove trade. https://t.co/8gbVNPqSsaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
On BNNY presented by Tri-State @Cadillac, @DougWilliamsSNY, @Anthony_Recker, @MarcMalusis & @YankeesWFAN discuss if the Mets can sign Michael Conforto to an extension while pursuing George Springer: https://t.co/z35bXcJLNiTV / Radio Network
