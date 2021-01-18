Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - 2B - Max Ferguson

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Max Ferguson   2B 6-1 180 Tennessee     2020 Tennessee stat line - 13-G, 42-AB, .333, .986-OPS, .524-slug, 2-HR   1-14-21  -  ...

Mets 360
Mets acquire LHP Joey Lucchesi from Padres

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 52s

As part of a three-team deal with the Padres and Pirates, the Mets acquired lefty starter Joey Lucchesi Monday night. If you like Steven Matz, you’ll probably dig Lucchesi, too. Both lefties …

Mets Merized
Puma: Mets To Scout Aníbal Sanchez, Julio Teherán In Miami

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 1h

The Mets will send scouts to watch Aníbal Sanchez and Julio Teherán throw bullpen session in Miami on Tuesday, according to Mike Puma.Both Sanchez and Teheran struggled in 2020.Sanchez, wh

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Predictions: Marcus Stroman

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

The StroShow will be back in Orange and Blue after he accepted the Qualifying Offer this offseason. Smart move by Stroman who has a shot to increase his value with a strong return season in 2021. B…

Newsday
Mets add depth to rotation with trade for lefthander Joey Lucchesi, reports say | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated January 18, 2021 8:41 PM Newsday 2h

The Mets acquired lefthander Joey Lucchesi from the Padres in a three-team trade Monday, according to multiple reports. He’s a potential back-end starter who could provide more depth in a rapidly form

New York Post
Mets may not be finished after trading for Joey Lucchesi

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets will have a third left-handed option for their rotation this season. In an effort to create rotation depth, the club acquired Joey Lucchesi from the Padres on Monday as part of a three-team

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets acquire yet another starting pitcher in three-team trade

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets acquired yet another piece with the 2021 season in mind. In a three-team trade with the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets acquired left-handed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Right-hander...

Daily News
Mets acquire starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi in trade - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 2h

The Mets weren’t finished upgrading their starting rotation.

