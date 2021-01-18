New York Mets
Puma: Mets To Scout Aníbal Sanchez, Julio Teherán In Miami
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 1h
The Mets will send scouts to watch Aníbal Sanchez and Julio Teherán throw bullpen session in Miami on Tuesday, according to Mike Puma.Both Sanchez and Teheran struggled in 2020.Sanchez, wh
Mets acquire LHP Joey Lucchesi from Padres
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1m
As part of a three-team deal with the Padres and Pirates, the Mets acquired lefty starter Joey Lucchesi Monday night. If you like Steven Matz, you’ll probably dig Lucchesi, too. Both lefties …
MetsJunkies Predictions: Marcus Stroman
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
The StroShow will be back in Orange and Blue after he accepted the Qualifying Offer this offseason. Smart move by Stroman who has a shot to increase his value with a strong return season in 2021. B…
Scouting Report - 2B - Max Ferguson
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Max Ferguson 2B 6-1 180 Tennessee 2020 Tennessee stat line - 13-G, 42-AB, .333, .986-OPS, .524-slug, 2-HR 1-14-21 - ...
Mets add depth to rotation with trade for lefthander Joey Lucchesi, reports say | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated January 18, 2021 8:41 PM — Newsday 2h
The Mets acquired lefthander Joey Lucchesi from the Padres in a three-team trade Monday, according to multiple reports. He’s a potential back-end starter who could provide more depth in a rapidly form
Mets may not be finished after trading for Joey Lucchesi
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
The Mets will have a third left-handed option for their rotation this season. In an effort to create rotation depth, the club acquired Joey Lucchesi from the Padres on Monday as part of a three-team
New York Mets acquire yet another starting pitcher in three-team trade
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets acquired yet another piece with the 2021 season in mind. In a three-team trade with the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets acquired left-handed starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Right-hander...
Mets acquire starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi in trade - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 2h
The Mets weren’t finished upgrading their starting rotation.
