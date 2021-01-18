Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Is Porter’s job as GM in jeopardy after admitting to sexual misconduct?

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 34m

ESPN is reporting that Mets General Manager Jared Porter sent sexually inappropriate messages and photo of his penis to a reporter in 2016. Porter was the Director of Professional Scouting to the C…

The New York Times
Jared Porter of the Mets Accused of Harassing Female Reporter

by: Kevin Draper NY Times 9m

Jared Porter reportedly sent dozens of unsolicited text messages — including one with a nude photo — to a reporter in 2016.

CBS Sports

Mets GM Jared Porter acknowledges sending explicit, unsolicited images to female reporter - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Jan 18, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 13m

Porter was hired by the Mets earlier this offseason

Sports Illustrated
Mets GM Jared Porter Sent Explicit, Unsolicited Texts to Reporter

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 3m

Porter reportedly sent 17 unsolicited pictures to a foreign correspondent who moved to the U.S. to cover MLB, per ESPN's Jeff Passan and Mina Kimes

Big League Stew
Report: Mets GM Jared Porter repeatedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos when with Cubs

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 12m

Mets GM Jared Porter allegedly sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.

Uproxx
ESPN Uncovered Unsolicited Explicit Photos That Mets GM Jared Porter Sent A Foreign Journalist In 2016

by: Kalland Uproxx 12m

ESPN uncovered texts Porter sent a foreign journalist while with the Cubs, including 62 unanswered texts that included explicit photos.

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets GM Sent Unsolicited, Explicit Images To Female Reporter In 2016

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 12m

Newly named Mets general manager Jared Porter sent unsolicited, explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016, &hellip;

Bleacher Report
Mets GM Jared Porter Sent Explicit Texts, Photos to Female Reporter in 2016

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 15m

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images," including a photo of an erect penis, to a female reporter in 2016, according to ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan ...

Elite Sports NY
New Mets GM Jared Porter admits to workplace sexual harassment (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 16m

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter admitted to sending sexual text messages to a female reporter during his time with the Cubs.

