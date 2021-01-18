Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Need To Replace Jared Porter As GM

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 27m

Things were going so well for the New York Mets. The roster was radically revamped, and there was still the ability to do more. The Mets had a braintrust in place underneath a front off legend in S…

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The New York Times
58530580_thumbnail

Jared Porter of the Mets Accused of Harassing Female Reporter

by: Kevin Draper NY Times 10m

Jared Porter reportedly sent dozens of unsolicited text messages — including one with a nude photo — to a reporter in 2016.

CBS Sports

Mets GM Jared Porter acknowledges sending explicit, unsolicited images to female reporter - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa Jan 18, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET2 min read CBS Sports 14m

Porter was hired by the Mets earlier this offseason

Sports Illustrated
58530682_thumbnail

Mets GM Jared Porter Sent Explicit, Unsolicited Texts to Reporter

by: Michael Shapiro Sports Illustrated 3m

Porter reportedly sent 17 unsolicited pictures to a foreign correspondent who moved to the U.S. to cover MLB, per ESPN's Jeff Passan and Mina Kimes

Big League Stew
58530547_thumbnail

Report: Mets GM Jared Porter repeatedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos when with Cubs

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 12m

Mets GM Jared Porter allegedly sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.

Uproxx
58530546_thumbnail

ESPN Uncovered Unsolicited Explicit Photos That Mets GM Jared Porter Sent A Foreign Journalist In 2016

by: Kalland Uproxx 12m

ESPN uncovered texts Porter sent a foreign journalist while with the Cubs, including 62 unanswered texts that included explicit photos.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
MLB Trade Rumors
53679494_thumbnail

Mets GM Sent Unsolicited, Explicit Images To Female Reporter In 2016

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 13m

Newly named Mets general manager Jared Porter sent unsolicited, explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016, &hellip;

Bleacher Report
58530509_thumbnail

Mets GM Jared Porter Sent Explicit Texts, Photos to Female Reporter in 2016

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 15m

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images," including a photo of an erect penis, to a female reporter in 2016, according to ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan ...

Elite Sports NY
57704043_thumbnail

New Mets GM Jared Porter admits to workplace sexual harassment (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 17m

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter admitted to sending sexual text messages to a female reporter during his time with the Cubs.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets