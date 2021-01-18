New York Mets
Mets general manager Jared Porter sent reporter unsolicited **** photos
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 17m
Mets general manager Jared Porter’s standing with the team could be on shaky ground following a report late Monday night indicating he sent unsolicited texts and images to a female reporter in 2016,
Jared Porter of the Mets Accused of Harassing Female Reporter
by: Kevin Draper — NY Times 10m
Jared Porter reportedly sent dozens of unsolicited text messages — including one with a nude photo — to a reporter in 2016.
Mets GM Jared Porter acknowledges sending explicit, unsolicited images to female reporter - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa Jan 18, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 14m
Porter was hired by the Mets earlier this offseason
Mets GM Jared Porter Sent Explicit, Unsolicited Texts to Reporter
by: Michael Shapiro — Sports Illustrated 3m
Porter reportedly sent 17 unsolicited pictures to a foreign correspondent who moved to the U.S. to cover MLB, per ESPN's Jeff Passan and Mina Kimes
Report: Mets GM Jared Porter repeatedly harassed female reporter with lewd texts, photos when with Cubs
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 13m
Mets GM Jared Porter allegedly sent more than 60 unanswered texts to a female reporter in 2016, including photos of a crotch and naked penis.
ESPN Uncovered Unsolicited Explicit Photos That Mets GM Jared Porter Sent A Foreign Journalist In 2016
by: Kalland — Uproxx 13m
ESPN uncovered texts Porter sent a foreign journalist while with the Cubs, including 62 unanswered texts that included explicit photos.
Mets GM Sent Unsolicited, Explicit Images To Female Reporter In 2016
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 13m
Newly named Mets general manager Jared Porter sent unsolicited, explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016, …
Mets GM Jared Porter Sent Explicit Texts, Photos to Female Reporter in 2016
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 16m
New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images," including a photo of an erect penis, to a female reporter in 2016, according to ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan ...
New Mets GM Jared Porter admits to workplace sexual harassment (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 17m
New York Mets general manager Jared Porter admitted to sending sexual text messages to a female reporter during his time with the Cubs.
Stop pretending like Porter being terminated will rid the sport of this smear. Hire. More. Women. In. Baseball. ...and THEN teams, especially the Mets, can promote a "culture shift."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This is gonna be a good ratio. https://t.co/gUrfyNSSXABlogger / Podcaster
-
Being a #Mets fan is.... something elseI mean, Jared Porter sent 62 unanswered text messages with explicit photos at the end. 62. What a stalker. And other things. But wow. Mets, your move.TV / Radio Personality
-
Guys, just say no to sending unsolicited d--k pics. #Mets GM Jared Porter learned the hard way. https://t.co/oAsJ8UBKJUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
OK, it’s past midnight, and we have Sandy Alderson’s weak statement, and nothing from Twitter-titan Steve Cohen. Jared Porter has admitted this behavior. How in the world haven’t the Mets already announced his termination?The Mets have released the following statement from team president Sandy Alderson, regarding an ESPN story that GM Jared Porter sent explicit text messages to a female reporter in 2016: https://t.co/WmQNer4O2iBeat Writer / Columnist
-
NY Mets GM Jared Porter sent explicit texts, images to female reporter in 2016, per ESPN report. Mets acknowledged it with a Sandy Alderson statement. https://t.co/T1nJs8sZTYBeat Writer / Columnist
