OK, it’s past midnight, and we have Sandy Alderson’s weak statement, and nothing from Twitter-titan Steve Cohen. Jared Porter has admitted this behavior. How in the world haven’t the Mets already announced his termination?

Anthony DiComo The Mets have released the following statement from team president Sandy Alderson, regarding an ESPN story that GM Jared Porter sent explicit text messages to a female reporter in 2016: https://t.co/WmQNer4O2i