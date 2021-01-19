New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets GM Jared Porter fired for sending explicit texts to female reporter
by: Vincent Frank — Sportsnaut 1h
Everything seemed to be going pretty well under owner Steve Cohen for the New York Mets. General manager Jared Porter had just pulled off a blockbuster trade
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets fire GM Jared Porter after discovery of lewd, explicit texts in 2016 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 34s
The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter after a bombshell ESPN report revealed that the 41-year-old sent lewd and explicit text messages to
Mike's Mets - Building a Better Bullpen
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
In more civilized times, relievers used to enter in style By Mike Steffanos January 18, 2021 Last Friday morning Ken Rosenthal of The ...
New York Mets: Addition of Joey Lucchesi is a solid move
by: Nick Stevens — Fansided: Call To The Pen 33m
Joey Lucchesi is a solid depth pickup for the New York Mets. Credit to the New York Mets for keeping things interesting in what has otherwise been an uneve...
Simply Amazin’: The Untouchables
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 34m
In the latest episode of Simply Amazin', Mathew Brownstein of Metsmerized Online returns to join Tim in assessing where the New York Mets stand with a month until pitchers and catchers report to P
Radio, livestream media react to firing of Mets GM Jared Porter
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 50m
The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter after explicit texts sent to a foreign female reporter in 2016 were revealed.
Mets: “Marvelous Marv” Throneberry perfectly represented the 1962 ‘Lovable Losers’
by: Paul Myron — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The history of the New York Mets is more of a rollercoaster than the Coney Island staple, and Mets' Singe-A affiliate namesake, the Brooklyn Cyclone. In be...
Mets Fire General Manager Jared Porter After Report of Explicit Texts - WSJ
by: Jared Diamond — The Wall Street Journal 1h
The New York Mets fired general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday morning just hours after publication of accusations that he sent explicit, unsolicited texts and images to a female journalist in 2016.
ESPN re-signs ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1h
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will return to the broadcast booth for his fourth season of "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Just when the #Mets thought they hired the right man, it turns out they really didn’t know him, as they fire Jared Porter as GM after harassing texts to female reporter. https://t.co/ZmpK2ir6lKBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I like multi-day Mets crises more than ones over before I finish my coffee. We have blogs to fill Steve!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets GM candidates: After Jared Porter firing, here's where Steve Cohen could turn to fill sudden vacancy https://t.co/bjjYtRoeiuBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I’ve thought long and hard before tweeting this, so please take it for what it is - completely sincere - women in every industry endure sexual harassment. That’s simply a fact. But women in sports, who spend their lives not only around high powered executives, but high profile...Misc
-
RT @StevenACohen2: @HowitzerDon I have no idea .I have an organization of 400 employees that matter more than any one individual. No action would of set a poor example to the culture I’m trying to buildBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have reportedly acquired another lefty rotation option. https://t.co/33vWdYeQT4TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets