New York Mets

Sportsnaut
New York Mets GM Jared Porter fired for sending explicit texts to female reporter

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 1h

Everything seemed to be going pretty well under owner Steve Cohen for the New York Mets. General manager Jared Porter had just pulled off a blockbuster trade

Metro News
Mets fire GM Jared Porter after discovery of lewd, explicit texts in 2016 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 34s

The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter after a bombshell ESPN report revealed that the 41-year-old sent lewd and explicit text messages to

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - Building a Better Bullpen

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3m

  In more civilized times, relievers used to enter in style By  Mike Steffanos  January 18, 2021  Last Friday morning Ken Rosenthal of  The ...

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Addition of Joey Lucchesi is a solid move

by: Nick Stevens Fansided: Call To The Pen 33m

Joey Lucchesi is a solid depth pickup for the New York Mets. Credit to the New York Mets for keeping things interesting in what has otherwise been an uneve...

Mets Merized
Simply Amazin’: The Untouchables

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 34m

In the latest episode of Simply Amazin', Mathew Brownstein of Metsmerized Online returns to join Tim in assessing where the New York Mets stand with a month until pitchers and catchers report to P

Elite Sports NY
Radio, livestream media react to firing of Mets GM Jared Porter

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 50m

The New York Mets have fired general manager Jared Porter after explicit texts sent to a foreign female reporter in 2016 were revealed.

Rising Apple

Mets: “Marvelous Marv” Throneberry perfectly represented the 1962 ‘Lovable Losers’

by: Paul Myron Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The history of the New York Mets is more of a rollercoaster than the Coney Island staple, and Mets' Singe-A affiliate namesake, the Brooklyn Cyclone. In be...

The Wall Street Journal
Mets Fire General Manager Jared Porter After Report of Explicit Texts - WSJ

by: Jared Diamond The Wall Street Journal 1h

The New York Mets fired general manager Jared Porter on Tuesday morning just hours after publication of accusations that he sent explicit, unsolicited texts and images to a female journalist in 2016.

nj.com
ESPN re-signs ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez for ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez will return to the broadcast booth for his fourth season of "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN.

