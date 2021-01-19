New York Mets
Report: Mets GM Jared Porter sent lewd texts, explicit messages to female reporter in 2016 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 2h
Jared Porter, the new general manager of the New York Mets, sent lewd and explicit text messages to a female in 2016, including a picture of an erect penis,
Mets must fire Jared Porter amid sexting scandal: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 6m
If Carlos Beltran had to go for sign stealing last offseason, then Jared Porter has to go now if the facts in ESPN’s story are true and the new Mets GM in 2016 sent a barrage of unsolicited text
Mets player tells Daily News that Jared Porter should be fired for harassing woman reporter: ‘F--king disgusting’ - New York Daily News
by: Bradford William Davis — NY Daily News 30m
Porter admitted sending the unwanted photo in 2016.
Chicago Cubs Knew About Jared Porter Photos And Did Nothing
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 35m
The shocking news report about the unsolicited explicit images text messages from New York Mets GM Jared Porter to a female reporter leads you to immediately wonder how long before he’s fired…
Mets president Sandy Alderson says team will 'review the facts' after report that new GM Jared Porter sent explicit texts | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 19, 2021 1:06 AM — Newsday 40m
Mets president Sandy Alderson said the team will "review the facts" after ESPN reported late Monday night that general manager Jared Porter sent explicit, unsolicited texts to a foreign female reporte
Jared Porter gets update to Wikipedia page after sexual harassment report
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 1h
Jared Porter's Wikipedia page already received some fitting updates after the sexual harassment report he was subject of.
Mets GM Jared Porter bombarded female reporter with lewd texts, report says
by: Dan Bernstein — Sporting News 1h
An ESPN investigation found that Porter sent a woman he met in an elevator more than 60 unanswered messages in 2016, including one of male genitalia.
Mets GM Jared Porter accused of sexual harassment
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Porter and the Mets have acknowledged the accusations
Mets reviewing incident regarding GM Porter
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
The Mets are internally reviewing a 2016 incident regarding general manager Jared Porter, who sent inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, according to an ESPN story posted Monday evening. “I have spoken directly with Jared Porter...
Reveal this KingA player in the Mets org told me this about Jared Porter: "I just finished reading the (ESPN) article. **** disgusting, the Mets have to fire him. They can’t get this wrong. She left the profession because of this man, he cannot be employed."Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SheaUpperDeck: @Metstradamus That's the old regime, they had higher standards. 🙃Blogger / Podcaster
RT @Cecconi140: @Metstradamus Absolutely. The thing is... Beltran completely deserved it himself. The awful thing with this Porter jack-**** is that he can't be punished more by the organization than just firing him. In a just world, he'd end up in prison for a significant stretch.Blogger / Podcaster
.@Joelsherman1: METS MUST FIRE JARED PORTER https://t.co/WQa6JO0kMUBlog / Website
https://t.co/H8HZ8AVHEf If Jared Porter admitted those were indeed are his texts, then the #Mets have to fire him.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets must fire Jared Porter amid sexting scandal: Sherman https://t.co/zsFOoQQGXfBlogger / Podcaster
