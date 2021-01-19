Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jared Porter gets update to Wikipedia page after sexual harassment report

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 1h

Jared Porter's Wikipedia page already received some fitting updates after the sexual harassment report he was subject of.

New York Post
58531593_thumbnail

Mets must fire Jared Porter amid sexting scandal: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 7m

If Carlos Beltran had to go for sign stealing last offseason, then Jared Porter has to go now if the facts in ESPN’s story are true and the new Mets GM in 2016 sent a barrage of unsolicited text

Daily News
58531419_thumbnail

Mets player tells Daily News that Jared Porter should be fired for harassing woman reporter: ‘F--king disgusting’ - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 30m

Porter admitted sending the unwanted photo in 2016.

Mets Daddy

Chicago Cubs Knew About Jared Porter Photos And Did Nothing

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 35m

The shocking news report about the unsolicited explicit images text messages from New York Mets GM Jared Porter to a female reporter leads you to immediately wonder how long before he’s fired…

Newsday
58531257_thumbnail

Mets president Sandy Alderson says team will 'review the facts' after report that new GM Jared Porter sent explicit texts | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 19, 2021 1:06 AM Newsday 40m

Mets president Sandy Alderson said the team will "review the facts" after ESPN reported late Monday night that general manager Jared Porter sent explicit, unsolicited texts to a foreign female reporte

Sporting News
58530992_thumbnail

Mets GM Jared Porter bombarded female reporter with lewd texts, report says

by: Dan Bernstein Sporting News 1h

An ESPN investigation found that Porter sent a woman he met in an elevator more than 60 unanswered messages in 2016, including one of male genitalia.

Amazin' Avenue
58530959_thumbnail

Mets GM Jared Porter accused of sexual harassment

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Porter and the Mets have acknowledged the accusations

MLB: Mets.com
58530848_thumbnail

Mets reviewing incident regarding GM Porter

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

The Mets are internally reviewing a 2016 incident regarding general manager Jared Porter, who sent inappropriate text messages to a female reporter, according to an ESPN story posted Monday evening. “I have spoken directly with Jared Porter...

