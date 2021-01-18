Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB Daily Dish
58532619_thumbnail

Mets GM Jared Porter harassed, sent lewd photos to reporter, per report

by: Patrick Karraker SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 1h

At the very least, Porter’s future with the Mets should be in question after a disturbing report emerged Monday.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Metro News
57753942_thumbnail

Report: Mets GM Jared Porter sent lewd texts, explicit messages to female reporter in 2016 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Jared Porter, the new general manager of the New York Mets, sent lewd and explicit text messages to a female in 2016, including a picture of an erect penis,

BallNine
58531675_thumbnail

Well that was ballsy

by: Chris Vitali BallNine 3h

A letter from the Editor. About being ballsy.

New York Post
58531593_thumbnail

Mets must fire Jared Porter amid sexting scandal: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 3h

If Carlos Beltran had to go for sign stealing last offseason, then Jared Porter has to go now if the facts in ESPN’s story are true and the new Mets GM in 2016 sent a barrage of unsolicited text

Daily News
58531419_thumbnail

Mets player tells Daily News that Jared Porter should be fired for harassing woman reporter: ‘F--king disgusting’ - New York Daily News

by: Bradford William Davis NY Daily News 4h

Porter admitted sending the unwanted photo in 2016.

Mets Daddy

Chicago Cubs Knew About Jared Porter Photos And Did Nothing

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4h

The shocking news report about the unsolicited explicit images text messages from New York Mets GM Jared Porter to a female reporter leads you to immediately wonder how long before he’s fired…

Newsday
58531257_thumbnail

Mets president Sandy Alderson says team will 'review the facts' after report that new GM Jared Porter sent explicit texts | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 19, 2021 1:06 AM Newsday 4h

Mets president Sandy Alderson said the team will "review the facts" after ESPN reported late Monday night that general manager Jared Porter sent explicit, unsolicited texts to a foreign female reporte

Larry Brown Sports
58530435_thumbnail

Jared Porter gets update to Wikipedia page after sexual harassment report

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 4h

Jared Porter's Wikipedia page already received some fitting updates after the sexual harassment report he was subject of.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets