Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
58533810_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Options dwindling for ex-Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka after Mets-Padres-Pirates 3-team trade - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 38m

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka completed a seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees to become a free agent.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Rising Apple

New York Mets: The best moments of Mike Piazza’s Mets career

by: Michael Carballeira Fansided: Rising Apple 14m

On May 22nd,1998 the New York Mets made one of the biggest trades in franchise history. The club traded away Preston Wilson, Ed Yarnall, and Geoff Goetz fo...

nj.com
58287540_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Mets GM Jared Porter in trouble over racy texts, photos sent to female reporter - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 15m

New York Mets general manager Jared Porter admits to sending explicit photos and texts to a female reporter while working for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.

Mack's Mets
58510050_thumbnail

John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/19/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 21m

  Good Morning.   Happy Birthday Jon Matlack and Anthony Young . Mets get a LHP but may lose a GM and Juan Lagares is the MVP of the...

The Mets Police
58534051_thumbnail

Porter-gate to be Uncle Steve’s first Mets circus!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24m

Some things never change. I’m in my house 23/7 (I do go get coffee) but this morning have to go do other things and the Mets decide to reopen the circus. So let me leave this here for you and we can catch up later. Thanks to @mediagoon for having me...

Mets Junkies
58533829_thumbnail

Digging Deep: Love for Lucchesi

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 41m

The Mets traded for Joey Lucchesi, giving up their number 14 prospect Endy Rodriguez to the Pirates (three team trade). The Mets added much needed depth for their rotation as Lucchesi still has two…

MLB Daily Dish
58532619_thumbnail

Mets GM Jared Porter harassed, sent lewd photos to reporter, per report

by: Patrick Karraker SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 3h

At the very least, Porter’s future with the Mets should be in question after a disturbing report emerged Monday.

Metro News
57753942_thumbnail

Report: Mets GM Jared Porter sent lewd texts, explicit messages to female reporter in 2016 | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 3h

Jared Porter, the new general manager of the New York Mets, sent lewd and explicit text messages to a female in 2016, including a picture of an erect penis,

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 1m
    This is my point.... why hold the story? Let the Mets do their research.
    Balls Don't Work
    @MikeSilvaMedia I’m surprised she didn’t come out a few months back when he was rumored to be in the running for the Mets job
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 2m
    I laugh. The Daily News does no reporting, has no readers, but they miraculously have "sources" of players when there is a woke need to have it... what a funny newspaper. I forgot it existed.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray 2m
    Jared Porter in his introductory press conference last month: "What we've talked about the most is a cultural shift, for one. Adding good people to the organization, improving the organizational culture." The Mets need to fire Porter. Immediately.
    Jeff Passan
    New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sent explicit photos, including a naked picture of a ****, to a foreign female reporter in 2016 after she had ignored dozens of other messages from him for weeks. Details in news story with @minakimes at ESPN: https://t.co/gAOzQlTeAf
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 3m
    Because it's a better story when he is GM. When he is assistant GM it has no legs.
    Whole Lotta Mets Podcast
    What makes me more angry is that ESPN had this for years... Why hold this story for 4 YEARS??? https://t.co/G226QW3HM0
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 5m
    The real sad story is that Porter's lack of social skills are on full display.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 6m
    Lets go into every single owner/GM/manager background and cleanse the sport? You know that is what some media members want.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets