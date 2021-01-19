New York Mets
New York Mets: The best moments of Mike Piazza’s Mets career
by: Michael Carballeira — Fansided: Rising Apple 24m
On May 22nd,1998 the New York Mets made one of the biggest trades in franchise history. The club traded away Preston Wilson, Ed Yarnall, and Geoff Goetz fo...
MLB rumors: Mets GM Jared Porter in trouble over racy texts, photos sent to female reporter - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 25m
New York Mets general manager Jared Porter admits to sending explicit photos and texts to a female reporter while working for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 31m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Jon Matlack and Anthony Young . Mets get a LHP but may lose a GM and Juan Lagares is the MVP of the...
Porter-gate to be Uncle Steve’s first Mets circus!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 34m
Some things never change. I’m in my house 23/7 (I do go get coffee) but this morning have to go do other things and the Mets decide to reopen the circus. So let me leave this here for you and we can catch up later. Thanks to @mediagoon for having me...
MLB rumors: Options dwindling for ex-Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka after Mets-Padres-Pirates 3-team trade - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 48m
Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka completed a seven-year, $155 million contract with the New York Yankees to become a free agent.
Digging Deep: Love for Lucchesi
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 51m
The Mets traded for Joey Lucchesi, giving up their number 14 prospect Endy Rodriguez to the Pirates (three team trade). The Mets added much needed depth for their rotation as Lucchesi still has two…
Mets GM Jared Porter harassed, sent lewd photos to reporter, per report
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 3h
At the very least, Porter’s future with the Mets should be in question after a disturbing report emerged Monday.
Report: Mets GM Jared Porter sent lewd texts, explicit messages to female reporter in 2016 | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 3h
Jared Porter, the new general manager of the New York Mets, sent lewd and explicit text messages to a female in 2016, including a picture of an erect penis,
☕️ If you’re up early and need your Mets fix before our newsletter drops, check out our new website We are tracking the latest on Jared Porter as well as everything else related to the Mets https://t.co/WNdnzW3QFuBlog / Website
The funny thing is the media decided that Hinch and Cora were ok. Beltran to this day is not. Why? Why do they get to be the arbiters of who works and who does not?Blogger / Podcaster
Watching twitter waking up to the Mets GM news. This second round of this news going around is going to be very interesting with more eyes on it.Blogger / Podcaster
This is my point.... why hold the story? Let the Mets do their research.@MikeSilvaMedia I’m surprised she didn’t come out a few months back when he was rumored to be in the running for the Mets jobBlogger / Podcaster
I laugh. The Daily News does no reporting, has no readers, but they miraculously have "sources" of players when there is a woke need to have it... what a funny newspaper. I forgot it existed.Blogger / Podcaster
Jared Porter in his introductory press conference last month: "What we've talked about the most is a cultural shift, for one. Adding good people to the organization, improving the organizational culture." The Mets need to fire Porter. Immediately.New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sent explicit photos, including a naked picture of a ****, to a foreign female reporter in 2016 after she had ignored dozens of other messages from him for weeks. Details in news story with @minakimes at ESPN: https://t.co/gAOzQlTeAfBeat Writer / Columnist
