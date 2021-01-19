New York Mets
Mets News: Jared Porter incident is a troubling sign of a much larger issue
by: Elizabeth Muratore — Fansided: Rising Apple 55m
At around 11 pm on the evening of Monday January 19, news broke from ESPN’s Jeff Passan that sent shock waves around the sports world. In summar...
Mets fire GM Jared Porter over sexting scandal
by: Justin Terranova — New York Post 10m
The Mets fired GM Jared Porter on Monday morning after a sexting scandal was brought to light. “We have terminated Jared Porter this morning,” owner Steve Cohen tweeted. “In my
Unnamed Mets Player Chastises Jared Porter
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 18m
According to Bradford William Davis of the New York Daily News, an unnamed New York Mets player has spoken up in response to Monday night's bombshell report via Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan of ESPN
Anonymous Mets Player Says GM Jared Porter Should be Fired: 'F--king Disgusting'
by: Tim Daniels — Bleacher Report 22m
A player in the New York Mets organization called for the firing of general manager Jared Porter after it was revealed he sent lewd pictures to a female reporter in 2016 during his time as the Chicago Cubs ' director of professional scouting...
Mets New GM Jared Porter Reportedly Admits To Sending Explicit Text Messages To Female Reporter
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 1h
Porter has admitted to sending the messages back in 2016 when he worked for the Chicago Cubs.
MLB rumors: Mets GM Jared Porter in trouble over racy texts, photos sent to female reporter - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Mets general manager Jared Porter admits to sending explicit photos and texts to a female reporter while working for the Chicago Cubs in 2016.
John From Albany – Mets News and Breakfast Links 1/19/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Jon Matlack and Anthony Young . Mets get a LHP but may lose a GM and Juan Lagares is the MVP of the...
Porter-gate to be Uncle Steve’s first Mets circus!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Some things never change. I’m in my house 23/7 (I do go get coffee) but this morning have to go do other things and the Mets decide to reopen the circus. So let me leave this here for you and we can catch up later. Thanks to @mediagoon for having me...
RT @DCRonESPN: DCR HOUR 3 PODCAST WITH @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: Where do the #Mets go after the Jared Porter scandal? Plus, former #NFL GM @RealTannenbaum stops by to talk about the similar situation he went through with Brett Favre. LISTEN: https://t.co/M8H14qaDAQ. https://t.co/nBTQ7VhHomTV / Radio Network
-
Well said/written. And the Mets did the right thing this morning, firing him without hesitation.The revelations about Mets GM Jared Porter show an unacceptable abuse of power, and harassment that could damage or destroy a person. https://t.co/aFcvkrrRJUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Well there you have it. Porter is done. The right move by Cohen and the #Mets here... the only move.We have terminated Jared Porter this morning . In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it.There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Today’s @NewsdaySports backpage (Mets news broke very late).Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Breaking: The Mets have fired GM Jared Porter, according to owner Steve Cohen. The news comes less than 24 hours after ESPN's @minakimes and @JeffPassan reported that Porter sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was with the Cubs.TV / Radio Network
-
Mets fire GM Porter for lewd messages to reporter https://t.co/S3CCeoWzeqBlog / Website
